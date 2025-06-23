June 25’s New Moon Will Shake Up These 3 Zodiac Signs

One of this year’s most gorgeous new moons is coming up on June 25, so get ready to connect with your most luscious and lavish summer intentions. The June new moon hits just a few days after the summer solstice, making it the first major lunation of the season — one that also beautifully amplifies the new-beginning energy that’s buzzing in the cosmos all week long. Everyone can seize the power of this lucky lunar moment, but a few zodiac signs will find themselves experiencing an especially meaningful window of cosmic opportunity.

Cancer season begins on June 20, and as the sun crosses into this water sign’s sensitive seas, it’ll almost immediately link up with go-big-or-go-home planet Jupiter, forming a gorgeous alignment known as a Jupiter cazimi that peaks on June 24. The moon joins the party the following day, catalyzing a beautiful lunar reset that’s laced with Jupiter’s Midas touch. With the new moon and sparkling sun combining forces with prosperous Jupiter, this is a magical time to open your heart to new opportunities, deepen your ability to love, and generally manifest abundance.

At the time of the new moon, Jupiter and the luminaries will also be squaring off with down-to-business Saturn and delulu Neptune, both of which are in the cardinal fire sign of Aries. There’s an almost limitless feeling of potential in this lunation, but these cosmic clashes give you a helpful reality check that’ll keep your goals rooted in sense. Dream big without disconnecting from the real world, and be willing to put in the work necessary to fully take advantage of the magic that’s sitting at your fingertips. Making an effort now is almost guaranteed to yield bountiful results.

Thanks to this lunation, there are good things in store for all members of the zodiac, but the cardinal signs are going to feel it all most intensely. Here’s the scoop on the signs most affected by the June 25 new moon in Cancer.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) This new moon is hitting your domestic and sensitive fourth house, so the new opportunities that are arising now might feel especially close to home. Your heart is expanding in new ways, opening you up to a flood of emotional memories, a greater desire for comfort, and deeper connections with the people you love. Allowing yourself to feel all of this intensity is key, as this softness will serve as your strength as you move forward on your summer manifestations. What makes this lunation even more powerful for you is the fact that the moon will be locked in a square with both stern Saturn and illusive Neptune in your sign, challenging you to shake off any delusions about what comes next. If you want to make your dreams come true, you have to be willing to commit. Build yourself a solid foundation and watch as your desires begin to grow.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Earlier this month, lucky Jupiter entered your sign for the first time in more than a decade, and June’s new moon is rising right alongside it. This lunation helps to kick off a whole year of growth, opportunity, and heart-expanding magic in your life, so get ready to step into a whole new version of your reality and don’t sleep on the power of this cosmic portal. This new moon brings a rare and lucky chance to connect with your innate sense of intuition and see your desires with crystal clarity. But what’s even more important is to take these revelations and turn them into action. Where in your life do you want to step up, but have had fears around being seen? What doors are opening and beckoning you to step through their thresholds? It’s time to take up space and manifest what you want.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Cancer season is lighting up your closest relationships for the coming month, deepening your ability to emotionally connect, make compromises, and build a safe space for your love to move freely. This lunation is especially powerful when it comes to interpersonal growth, whether you’re bringing more commitment to an existing relationship or manifesting a brand-new summer romance. It’s less about what’s practical and more about what feels right in your heart. You’ll have to challenge yourself to hear your intuition over your logical instinct. This new moon is also squaring off with your ruling planet, Saturn, pushing you to find your footing and ensure there’s a solid foundation beneath your goals. If you want to build something magical, you’ve got to make sure it’s on steady ground.

