Your September 2020 Horoscope For Aries

Oh jeez, Aries. The ruler of your house of self is going retrograde on September 9, where it will remain until November 13. Try not to freak out — retrogrades aren’t the end of the world. Mars rules over passion, libido, and motivation and as it goes retrograde for the next four months, it’s the perfect time for you to assess your personal growth. Mars in retrograde is going to ask you to reflect and re-evaluate your personal path, so you can realize your highest potential. It’s likely that you’ll reconsider commitments, especially when the Sun in Virgo makes an exact trine to Saturn retrograde in Capricorn. Saturn rules over our blocks, boundaries, and commitments and within your house of career, the Sun will fuel the long-term decisions. Be careful and stoic in your decisions, as there’s no harm in brainstorming a five-year plan.

What September 2020 Has In Store For Aries’ Relationships

Enjoy spending time with your family and friends while at home during the first week of September. Venus will be in its last degrees of Cancer, allowing you to increase your social awareness and emotional intelligence, just in time for Venus in Leo on September 6! This switch of energy is significant because Venus, the planet of love and beauty, is also the ruler of your house of close relationships. This is likely to come as a relief to you, especially because Venus will inspire your house of creativity until October 2. Consider welcoming your close friends, romantic sweethearts, and business partner into your creative process. You’ll be surprised how much more you get done when you clearly communicate with others.

Tarot Card Of The Month For Aries

Three of Cups: Joyous unions await you in the month of September, Aries. But just because something sounds good doesn’t mean you’re obligated to try it.