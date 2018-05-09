21 Song Lyrics Perfect For Your Mother's Day Instagram Captions

Mother's Day is just around the corner, which means it's time for you to stop ignoring your mom's calls and start showering her with the love and attention she probably deserves. This means buying or making her a really special gift that is more than just something you grabbed at the last minute, and maybe even making her a meal — or taking her out to eat if that seems safer with your cooking skills. It also means it's time for your social media feeds to be taken over with photos and captions about everyone's moms. If you're one of the many who will be posting a picture with your mom on Mother's Day, consider using one of the below song lyrics as your Mother’s Day Instagram caption.

There are lots of songs written about being a mom and motherhood, and there are also plenty written in honor of mothers. After all, what better way to show your mom how much you care by writing and/or singing a hit song about her? It's too sweet!

Instead of using a generic caption that says something like, "I love you mom" or "my mom is better than yours" (which are still sweet, of course), try making your caption a little bit more unique. Song lyrics about mothers are a great way to capture your feelings and emotions that you can't seem to put into words. It's also fun to see if any of your friends and followers will catch on to what song you're calling out. Plus, if your mom manages to see the post, she's going to feel so touched.

Read on for the best song lyrics about moms that work as the ultimate caption inspo for Mother’s Day. (Or, ya know, you could also just send these lyrics to mom via a card — up to you.)

1 Sergione Infuso - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images "Mamma mia, does it show again. My my, just how much I’ve missed you.” — “Mamma Mia” by ABBA There isn’t anything more iconic than the mother-daughter duo that is “Mamma Mia.” If you haven’t seen your mom for a bit, throw this caption on your Instagram Mother’s Day tribute.

2 "Dear mama, don't you know I love you? Dear mama, place no one above you." - "Dear Mama" by Tupac Tupac publicly shared his love and gratitude towards his mom in the song "Dear Mama." It might be a few years old, but the lyrics are a great way to let your mom know that even if things were tough, you still appreciate everything she's done for you.

3 “Wish we didn't live so far from each other. I'm just sitting here, thinking 'bout the time that's slipping. And missing my mother." - "Mother" by Kacey Musgraves If the pandemic and social-distancing measures have kept you from your mom this past year, throw this caption on your next pic.

4 picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images "You showed me when I was young just how to grow; You showed me everything that I should know; You showed me, just how to walk without your hands; 'Cause mom you always were the perfect fan." - "The Perfect Fan" by Backstreet Boys OK, so Backstreet Boys might not seem like the most poetic lyricists, but their song "Perfect Fan" is a great dedication to their mothers. The lyrics from the chorus also happen to make a great Instagram caption.

5 "I only love my bed and my mama, I'm sorry." - "God's Plan" by Drake If you want to post the exact same caption pretty much everyone else is going to post, here you go! (This song really is the best though.)

6 "So, mother, I thank you, for all you've done and still do; You got me, I got you, together we always pull through." - "Oh Mother" by Christina Aguilera Christina Aguilera may have been more well-known for her scandalous music videos, but her song "Oh Mother" is a really sweet tribute, and the lyrics are on point.

7 "You taught me everything; Everything you've given me I'll always keep it inside; You're the driving force in my life." - "A Song For Mama" by Boyz II Men Apparently '90s musicians really loved to dedicate songs to their moms — this one from Boyz II Men is awesome, and the lyrics fit the holiday perfectly.

8 "So I will keep you, day and night, here until the day I die. I'll be living one life for the two of us." - “Two Of Us” by Louis Tomlinson Louis Tomlinson’s mother passed in 2016, and he tributed this song for her. If your mother passed, this is an extraordinarily beautiful lyric to express just how much you miss your mom.

9 "She used to be my only enemy and never let me be free; Catching me in places that I knew I shouldn't be; Every other day I crossed the line; I didn't mean to be so bad; I never thought you would become the friend I never had." - "Mama" by The Spice Girls Spice Girls also got in on the action with "Mama," which is full of great lyrics that are perfect for Instagram captions. This set is especially fitting if you and your mom fought a lot when you were younger and are closer now.

10 "You taught me strength, and you gave me guidance. Whenever faith was lost you were there to find it." - "Mother" by Ashanti A mom is there to pick you up when you fall down and is always there with a shoulder to cry on, and that’s exactly what Ashanti captured here.

11 MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Getty Images "I know you were on my side even when I was wrong; And I love you for giving me your eyes, staying back, and watching me shine." - "The Best Day" by Taylor Swift Taylor Swift's song "The Best Day" is super sweet and wonderful, and it's hard to decide on just a few lines for an Instagram caption.

12 "You can't lose me. Bet your life I am here, and I will always be. Just a wish away. Wherever you go, no matter how far, my love is where you are." -"You Can't Lose Me" by Faith Hill Is there any way to repay everything that your mom has done for you?

13 "I admire you for the strength you've instilled in me." - "Turn To You" by Justin Bieber Keep it simple with this line from Justin Bieber's "Turn To You," a song dedicated to his single mom who raised him even in struggling times.

14 "You might have a mom, she might be the bomb, but ain't nobody got a mom like mine." - "Mom" by Meghan Trainor Or you could for something a little bit less eloquent, like this lyric — it still gets the job done in a fun way.

15 "You've given me everything that I will need to make it through this crazy thing called life." - "Mama's Song" by Carrie Underwood Is this not the perfect line to describe everything a mother does for you?

16 "The only thing I ever had was you, it's true; And even when the times got hard you were there to let us know that we'd get through." - "Thank You Mom" by Good Charlotte This Good Charlotte song is really sentimental, so if you want to go that route, use this for your caption inspiration.

17 "You taught me to run, you taught me to fly, helped me to free the me inside." - "Music Of My Heart" by Gloria Estefan and *NSYNC You can’t go wrong with lyrics from this *NSYNC and Gloria Estefan collab.

18 "And if it's a funny old world, mama, where a little boy's wishes come true, well I got a few in my pocket and a special one just for you." - “The Wish” by Bruce Springsteen To celebrate Mother’s Day, use this sweet lyric by the iconic Bruce Springsteen on your Instagram post.

19 Isabel Infantes - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images “For all the mothers fighting for better days to come and all my women, all my women sitting here trying to come home before the sun. And all my sisters coming together say yes I will, yes I can!"- "Superwoman" by Alicia Keys The love a mother has for their children is undeniable, and this lyric will perfectly express how grateful you are.

20 "She's the sky that holds the clouds. She's the lady of the house, a blind believer in all I dare to be.” -"Mother Like Mine" by The Band Perry A mom is a legit superhero — what would your household be without her?