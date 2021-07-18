9 Spice Girls-Inspired Buys To Spice Up Your Life (& Home)

Last week, a major Spice Girls milestone was celebrated; it’s been 25 years since their breakout hit ‘Wannabe’ was released in the UK. The song came out on July 8, 1996 and hit the Number One spot in the charts in 31 different countries, paving the way for the band’s enduring success.

It may have been 13 years since all five members last hit the stage together in The Return of the Spice Girls Tour, but the milestone didn’t go unnoticed by the band. Mel B posted a poignant Instagram message, with a caption that seemed to hint at future projects. "It's been a very VERY emotional day, but we WILL be back and that's my 'scary' promise to you all," she wrote, also adding the hashtag “watchthisspace.” Could another reunion be on the charts?

For Spice Girls fans, there’s never enough memorabilia or home accessories to decorate with. These glorious Spice Girls-inspired interiors pieces will help any fan commemorate this important anniversary and celebrate girl power. From wall art to magnets, cushions, and candles, this is everything you need to pay homage to the UK’s OG girl group.