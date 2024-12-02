Doja Cat Got Cheeky In A Latex Bodysuit & A See-Through Dress

Now that 2024 is coming to an end, take a moment to reflect: where were you five years ago? Maybe you were watching all the Fyre Festival documentaries you could find, or joining a still relatively-unknown social media platform called TikTok. Whatever you were doing, it’s almost a guarantee that Doja Cat served as the soundtrack to your 2019.

Yes, it’s been five years since Doja Cat released her breakout studio album, Hot Pink, and dominated the charts with her hit number one single, “Say So.” To celebrate the milestone anniversary, the singer recreated her iconic album photoshoot with a cheeky latex bodysuit and a seriously see-through mini dress.

Doja’s Latex Bodysuit

Being the experimental artist that she is, Doja Cat never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her style choices. In the past, her most eye-catching moments have included meme-worthy ensembles and campy Met Gala looks. But this time, the singer is turning heads with a sweet (and spicy) homage to herself.

On Nov. 28, the “Paint the Town Red” rapper took to Instagram to honor the five-year anniversary of Hot Pink with a photoshoot inspired by the record. In the photos, the 29-year-old stands against a pink background while wearing a skin-tight bodysuit — in a hot pink shade, of course — akin to the one she wears on the album’s cover. The revealing number features a spaghetti strap design and a corset boning detail around the chest that leaves her cleavage on full display.

The one-piece also boasts a high-cut silhouette, with the cheeky bodysuit hitting right at the waistline. She completed the look with matching latex opera gloves, magenta heels, a bright pink wig, and the same silver earrings she wears on the album cover.

Doja posed in the saucy ensemble alongside a plaque commemorating the album’s double platinum certification. “Celebrating 5 years of Hot Pink with some new artwork for the wall,” she wrote in the caption.

She Wore A See-Through Disco Dress

The photoshoot didn’t end there — the “Agora Hills” singer was also snapped in a barely there chainmail mini dress adorned with dozens of silver embellishments (à la a disco ball) around the chest and waist.

Happy anniversary, Hot Pink — thanks for all the mems.