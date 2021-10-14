It’s no surprise amidst the Squid Game frenzy of this past month that the hit South Korean drama would serve as the perfect eerie and trendy Halloween costume inspo. Despite only being released in the U.S. on Sept. 17, online companies and Etsy crafters have wasted no time in exploding the internet with mock-up jump suits and guard masks in time for Halloween. Whether you want to suit up in the iconic pink hazmat suit and enforce the rules of the Front Man, or line up in a numbered track suit ready to try your hand at survival, there’s plenty of memorable Squid Game outfits to choose from. And now, your four-legged companion can join your cosplay. Yes, you read that correctly. There are now Squid Game pet Halloween costumes.

Sure, all pets would probably fail the dalgona candy challenge, what with their lack of opposable thumbs and insatiable hunger to eat anything in front of them. But, the loyalty and heart of a dog could probably get them pretty far in a game of tug-of-war. And a cunning cat could probably land on their feet even after the glass stepping stone challenge. (Though, it’s a bit unfair to other competitors that cats have nine lives to go through.)

Whether you want to buy an online replica, or are ready to DIY your way to best pet costume of the night, we’ve got you covered. Here are the best Squid Game Halloween costumes for pets.

Squid Game Contestant

This costume, consisting of a green tracksuit and ringer tee, is pretty easy to DIY as a human. But finding these articles for animals can prove to be a challenge. Luckily, there’s plenty of online shops that have created extremely accurate Squid Game jumpsuits for cats and dogs — and, if supplies are limited, you can always purchase a pet-friendly ringer tee and tracksuit and tape a number onto it.

Squid Game Guard

This costume is sure to add some intimidating energy to even the smallest, cuddliest of pets. You can buy a Squid Game guard hoodie for your cat or dog complete with the Squid Game logo. Or, you can opt for a hot-pink pet hoodie and customize it as you wish. If you’re looking to emulate the black belts worn on the guards’ suits, consider using a comfy black harness over your pet’s hoodie. As for the guards’ mask, the Humane Society discourages having your pet wear a mask for longer than the time it takes to snap a photo to avoid any physical danger or general distress. (Though, a black cat or black lab is sure to look the part in the get-up.)