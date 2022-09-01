A Pumpkin Spice Classic Has Finally Landed At Starbucks UK

It’s time to dust off that chunky knit scarf, light a candle, and rewatch Gilmore Girls, because pumpkin spice season is well and truly upon us. Starbucks’ iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) is now back on the menu, alongside a few other treats. For starters, the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew — which is already a big hit in the U.S. — is now available in UK stores for the first time.

The drink starts with Starbucks Cold Brew, which is brewed in small batches and steeped for 20 hours to create a smooth coffee with a rich flavour. It’s then infused with a touch of vanilla and topped with pumpkin cream foam, where vanilla cream is frothed and blended with pumpkin spice sauce for an ultra-creamy texture. And to finish? It’s dusted with a pumpkin spice topping for an extra taste of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves. We imagine this is exactly what autumn would taste like if it was a drink.

Both the PSL and its cold brew cousin are available to order in-store, or you can order them on your delivery app of choice. Prices start at £3.80 for the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and £3.65 for a classic PSL. Fans of the autumn classics will be pleased to know that the Iced Salted Maple and Caramel Latte have also returned this year.

As for snack options, foodies may want to try the new Toffee and Apple Muffin or an Espresso Roast Blondie. The full menu can be viewed on the brand’s website.

The seasonal Starbucks options have built up quite a following over the years, with celebrities including Taylor Swift declaring their love for pumpkin spice. In October 2021, Swift recreated a Tumblr post that she’d shared all the way back in 2014 about how much she loves autumn (or fall, if you’re in America). The “Blank Space” singer proudly noted that she doesn’t care “when people make fun of pumpkin-flavoured stuff because you LOVE IT and are happy it’s all the rage.” Well, we’ll cheers to that.