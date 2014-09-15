Sound the hollowed-out gourd because Pumpkin Spice Season is officially upon us. If you’re looking for some Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte hacks to change up your usual PSL order, you’re in pumpkin spice luck as there are more than a few ways to level up your favorite seasonal drink. Put on your most autumnal garb. We are about to go full-throttle fall.

PSL hacks don’t have to be limited to the Starbucks drive-thru line. As of mid-August, Starbucks’ range of fall grocery products hit stores and they are as pumpkin spiced as you might imagine. Among the ready-to-drink PSLs and pumpkin spice latte-inspired coffees, Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer is back in the refrigerated aisle. It is the quick dose of PSL your morning coffee calls for. Plus, there are PSL creamer hacks to take turn your bottle of coffee creamer into everything from muffins to milkshakes to an even-more delicious version of whipped coffee.

Once you’ve worked through all the ways to DIY PSL your whole life, it’s time to pay your respects to the original Pumpkin Spice Latte. Get in your car, pop that mask on, and make your way to your local Starbucks. Here are 29 ways to up your PSL game this fall.

1. Add Cinnamon Dolce Syrup

Ask for a pump or two of cinnamon dolce syrup, and your PSL will take on the sweet, spicy flavor of pumpkin pie. Yes, please.

2. Pour In An Extra Shot of Espresso

Your basic PSL already contains espresso (along with a ton of other ingredients), but an extra shot will give you a boost of energy to get you through the day. Plus, you'll feel more like you're drinking an actual cup of coffee rather than dessert in a cup.

3. Mix In Some Mocha Syrup

There's no reason why your mocha and your pumpkin spice latte can't co-exist in the same cup. A pump or two of mocha syrup into your PSL instantly gives it a taste reminiscent of delectable chocolate chip pumpkin muffins.

4. Get A Caramel Pumpkin Frappuccino

Starbucks does offer pumpkin spice frappuccinos, but that doesn't mean you can't take things to the next level. Ask for a caramel frappuccino with a pump or two of pumpkin syrup, and you'll be in for a sweet treat.

5. Create A Salted Caramel PSL

While we're over here talking about pumpkin spice lattes, I must confess: I'm honestly more of a salted caramel mocha gal. So here is my compromise: forget the mocha and ask for your PSL with a pump of caramel and a dash of salt.

6. Try It Simple

Your PSL may seem perfect in all its delicious glory, but don't be afraid to simplify it a bit. Get a pump of pumpkin spice syrup in your regular coffee for a seasonal cup of joe that still hits the spot (and just so happens to be cheaper).

7. Switch To Soy

Even if your dietary restrictions allow you to consume dairy, soy milk can add a delightful taste to any drink. Starbucks typically uses vanilla soy milk in their drinks, so go dairy-free for a sweet change.

8. Spice Up Your PSL

Unless you've got a serious sweet tooth, you probably don't need to add any more sugar to your PSL. But don't pass up the cinnamon and nutmeg that sit next to the containers of Splenda and Sugar In The Raw. Adding a little spice to your drink makes for a richer taste.

9. Bring On The Whipped Cream

Because let's be honest. Is there anything that extra whipped cream doesn't improve? Didn't think so.

10. Cinderella Latte

As its name suggests, the Cinderella Latte is a secret menu drink that pays homage to its Disney Princess namesake. Just order a Pumpkin Spice Latte and ask for half of the Pumpkin Sauce pumps to be substituted for White Chocolate Mocha Sauce (e.g. in a Grande ask for 2 pumps PSL, 2 pumps White Chocolate Mocha). Voila! A PSL fit for royalty.

11. Great Pumpkin Latte

It’s The Great Pumpkin Latte, Charlie Brown! Customize your Grande Pumpkin Spice Latte by subbing out two pumps of the Pumpkin Sauce for two pumps of Toffee Nut Syrup. Get it? Because it’s based on the Peanuts comic?

12. Pumpkin Chai

This is one Starbucks actually has on its menu. The Pumpkin Chai is essentially two fall favorite in one: Chai Latte and PSL.

13. Pumpkin Caramel Apple Spice

The Pumpkin Caramel Apple Spice is perfect if you’re looking to pumpkin spice sans coffee. Just order a Grande Caramel Apple Spice Drink with two shots of pumpkin sauce in it. It’s like a pumpkin pie and an apple pie had a delicious beverage baby.

14. Top It Off With Cold Foam

Starbucks Cold Foam can be added to any drink for just an extra 50 cents. Next time you get an iced PSL, ask for cold foam instead of whip for an extra frothy treat.

15. Pumpkin Cheesecake Frappuccino

The Pumpkin Cheesecake Frappuccino combines two perfect things into one, extremely perfect thing. Here’s how to order one: ask for a tall creme-based Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino. Then, ask for a pump of Cinnamon Dolce syrup, a scoop of vanilla bean powder, and a single pump of white mocha sauce. Then, tip generously.

16. Simplify It

Don’t want a full out PSL? Ask for a pump or two of PSL sauce into your regular drip coffee. Plus, you’ll save a little bit of money.

17. Pumpkin Pie Latte

Adding some hazelnut syrup will turn your PSL into a PPL (pumpkin pie latte). And yes, you’re gonna want to add whipped cream.

18. Use Coconut Milk

Coconut and pumpkin may not seem like a natural combination, but your taste buds will disagree. Rather than regular milk, ask for your PSL to be made with coconut milk.

19. PSL Tea

Even if you prefer tea to coffee, you too can participate in the pumpkin spice-palooza. Just order a Grande black iced tea with coconut milk in place of water, two pumps of pumpkin spice sauce, and two pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup.

20. Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate

You could either ask for a pump of pumpkin syrup in your hot chocolate or get a hot chocolate, a PSL, and an extra cup and play barista on your own.

21. Add Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam

Like the regular cold foam, you can add Pumpkin Cream Cold Foam to just about any drink. To really elevate your iced PSL, ask for pumpkin cold foam in lieu of whipped cream.

22. Pumpkin Birthday Cake Latte

Attention fellow Virgos, we can make the PSL all about ~*us*~. For a Pumpkin Birthday Cake Latte, ask for a Grande PSL with two pumps of pumpkin sauce, one pump of vanilla, and one pump of hazelnut. Tada! You can have your cake and drink it, too.

23. A Lighter PSL

If you’re looking to give your sweet tooth a break, just ask for half the amount of pumpkin spice pumps in your next PSL.

24. Pumpkin Flat White

The primary difference between a flat white versus a latte is in the milk-to-espresso ratio. If you like your drinks on the more espresso-y side, try adding a pump or two of pumpkin sauce to a flat white.

25. Add Cinnamon

A simple upgrade, sure, but adding a few extra sprinkles of cinnamon to the top of your PSL will give it that extra autumnal kick.