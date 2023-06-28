Starbucks kicked off the summer season early when the company announced its new bottled Pink Drink and Paradise Drink options on April 5, then leaned into the warm weather excitement even more with the launch of its summer 2023 menu a month later. Well, get ready to leave every Starbucks run with no less than three drinks in hand this summer, because the coffee giant just launched a new lineup of chilled Refresher drinks, and the frozen lemonade options are about to be your go-to poolside sip.

Nothing helps you get through a hot day quite like a frozen beverage, and now you can score the summer staple from your favorite coffee shop. The new Frozen Lemonade Refreshers Beverages, which hit stores on June 27, include three fruity flavors: Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade, Frozen Strawberry Açaí Lemonade, and Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade. Each drink features the same Refresher flavor you know and love with an icy twist, and contains real fruit pieces, lemonade, and a swirl of strawberry puree to take the summer vibes to the next level.

The Pineapple Passionfruit option is sure to transport you to a tropical island with its delicious blend of pineapple and passionfruit flavors, as well as its mix of real pineapple and lemonade.

Courtesy of Starbucks

The Strawberry Açaí variety will remind you of the nostalgic taste of pink lemonade, thanks to its strawberry and açaí notes, real strawberry pieces, and lemonade.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Fans of tropical fruits won’t be able to get enough of the Mango Dragonfruit sip, which is made with a blend of mango and dragon fruit flavors, real dragonfruit, and lemonade.

Courtesy of Starbucks

If the frozen options are a little *too* chilly for you, you can always opt for the regular versions of the drinks, and if you’re looking for a caffeine boost this summer, don’t forget to check out the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew or Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino, which are new for summer 2023. The cold brew features a creamy blend of macadamia syrup and Starbucks’ classic cold brew and is then topped with white chocolate macadamia cream cold foam and a dusting of toasted cookie crumbles. The Frappe, on the other hand, pairs white chocolate mint sauce with the taste of rich mocha and crunchy Frappuccino chips for a delicious new take on mint chocolate chip ice cream.

From frozen lemonades to cold coffees, Starbucks has all your summer sip needs covered, no matter which kind of drink you choose.