For years, Twitter threads and online forums have informed me that the Starbucks “secret menu” was alive and well. Turns out, the unfortunate reality is that there is actually no such thing as an official secret menu at the coffee chain. Thankfully, from spring-themed drinks to fruity twists on the classics, you can try something new that feels exclusive with the right customizations.

The Starbucks secret menu is technically just a compilation of recipes created by loyal customers around the world. And while yes, it was troubling to learn that there aren’t golden recipe books hidden in the drawers of Starbucks counters everywhere, it is a well-known truth that America’s favorite baristas are willing to whip up just about any drink you can dream of as long as you know what to ask for.

Whether you’re in the mood for an Easter-themed treat or just looking to add something new to your running list of go-to mobile orders, here are eight secret menu drinks you can try at Starbucks this spring — or pretty much whenever you’re craving something along the lines of a photo-worthy pink drink with fluffy matcha foam.

Cadbury Creme Egg Frappuccino

Celebrate Easter with the Cadbury Creme Egg Frappuccino that is perfect for sweet coffee aficionados. Full of gooey caramel and chocolatey goodness, ordering this drink is a bit of a mouthful so take notes. Order a Java Chip Frappuccino blended with one pump of vanilla syrup, one pump of Frappuccino Roast syrup, one pump of caramel syrup, and two tablespoons of vanilla bean powder. Ask for extra caramel drizzle if that’s your thing and finish it off with Starbucks’ signature whipped cream. Voila.

Blended Cool Lime Raspberry Refresher

Raspberry and lime have always been an iconic duo — and now you can experience it in the form of a Starbucks refresher. Order a mix of the Cool Lime Refresher, lemonade, and a few pumps of raspberry syrup, then ask for it blended. Aside from looking like a hot pink work of art, this is, how you say, spring in a cup.

Iced Nesquick Strawberry Matcha

Creamy matcha and delicious strawberry cold foam all in one drink? You’ll want to start a mobile order this very minute. For a seamless blend of classic matcha and tart berry, ask for an iced matcha latte with your milk of choice (oat is superior, IMO, but you do you) and strawberry cold foam on top. Light, refreshing, and just enough to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Sour Candy

Think of the Sour Candy drink as a reinvented Strawberry Matcha because that basically sums it up. Made with extra berries for ultimate juiciness, the Pink Drink —a Strawberry Açaí Refresher with coconut milk— is the base of this creation. Just ask for matcha foam on top and you’re golden.

Tarty Chai

Strawberry cold foam is having a moment but there’s nothing more spring than a fruity twist on your favorite drink. Give your cozy fall chai latte the sunshine treatment by making it iced and adding strawberry cold foam on top for a unique pairing that somehow just works.

Rose Gold Refresher

Spring drinks are all about a refreshing taste and a gorgeous look. The Rose Gold Refresher takes the cake with its stunning pinky-gold whirl and peach raspberry tang. Order a Mango Dragonfruit Refresher with regular peach juice, two pumps of classic syrup, and three pumps of raspberry syrup (note that the amount of pumps in this recipe is for Trenta size). Then, remove the dragonfruit inclusions and water for a drink that looks as good as it tastes — and you can always modify as you see fit.

Strawberry Passion Lemonade

This fancied-up strawberry lemonade is an ode to all things pink. This pretty creation is an iced Strawberry Açaí Refresher shaken up with lemonade and raspberry syrup, then topped with passion tea. Elle Woods would most certainly approve of this match, just saying.

Blended Strawberry Dragonfruit

At this point, it’s a given that any cotton candy-colored drink is bound to be a party for your taste buds. This one is a simple Dragonfruit Refresher blended with strawberry purée and no water. Think of it like a smoothie except icier and a little more Insta-worthy.