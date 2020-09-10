17 Lattes You Can Order Off Starbucks' Secret Menu

The famed Starbucks secret menu is essentially an oxymoron at this point — there is very little that’s “secret” about it. In other words, if you’re looking for Starbucks secret menu lattes to switch up your usual order, you have more than a few to choose from. So, follow me into this not-so-secret caffeine dream.

Let’s start with a little clarification: there is no official Starbucks secret menu. Yes, you read that correctly. Calling it a “menu” would imply that employees would be in on the secret, which isn’t always the case. Your Halloween-themed Frappuccinos and candy-inspired drinks are all merely off-menu concoctions, technically speaking. Hence why you can’t pull in to any Starbucks drive-thru, order an Oogie-Boogie Frapp, and expect the barista to say “yes, sure, coming right up” instead of “...are you okay?”

This isn’t to dissuade your coffee creativity altogether. Go ahead and add your extra pumps, your bizarre flavor combos, your requests for whipped cream at the bottom of your cup instead of the top. Just keep in mind that your barista is only human and can only make an off-the-menu/secret menu drink based on the specificity of your order. Here are 17 Starbucks secret menu lattes to try out the next time you need a pick-me-up. Please proceed with caffeinated caution.

1 Cinderella Latte The Cinderella Latte is the PSL upgrade your fall calls for. Just order a Pumpkin Spice Latte, subbing in White Chocolate Mocha Sauce for half the pumps of Pumpkin Sauce, and bibbidi-bobbidi-boo! You've got yourself a latte fit for a princess.

2 The Great Pumpkin Latte Another way to spice up your usual PSL is with a Great Pumpkin Latte. Start by ordering a Pumpkin Spice Latte but replace half the Pumpkin Sauce with Toffee Nut Syrup. All good, no grief.

3 Pumpkin Birthday Cake Latte Virgos, Libras, and Scorpios, assemble! The Pumpkin Birthday Cake Latte is the autumnal birthday drink we deserve. Order a Pumpkin Spice Latte but ask for two of the pumpkin sauce pumps to be swapped out for one pump of vanilla syrup and one pump of hazelnut syrup.

4 White Chocolate Cinnamon Chai Latte To really go full cottage-core, try the White Chocolate Cinnamon Chai Latte. Start with a Chai Latte. Then, ask for a pump of Cinnamon Dolce Syrup and a pump of White Mocha Syrup. Finally, top it with whip and cinnamon powder.

5 Raspberry Cheesecake Latte In terms of desserts you can drink, the Raspberry Cheesecake Latte is up there. Start with a regular latte, ask for a couple pumps each of caramel syrup, Cinnamon Dolce syrup, and raspberry syrup. Finish it off with whipped cream and enjoy.

6 Honey Bee Latte Shutterstock Earlier this year, Starbucks had an Oatmilk Honey Latte available in select midwest locations. If you weren't able to give it a try, you can make, in my opinion, an even more delicious dupe. Ask for an Almondmilk Honey Flat White with a pump or two of vanilla syrup.

7 Nutella Latte The Nutella Latte dares to go where literally every drink should always go: into a tub of Nutella. Order a caffe misto, ask for an added pump of Mocha Syrup and Hazelnut Syrup, and top it off with a touch of caramel drizzle. Are you drooling already?

8 Cha Cha Latte The Cha Cha Latte is for anyone who's a fan of both matcha and chai and can't pick a favorite. To a Matcha Green Tea Latte ask for a pump of chai syrup instead of the classic syrup.

9 Gossip Girl Latte The Gossip Girl Latte is the one and only source into the scandalous coffee orders of Manhattan's elite. Start with a Cinnamon Dolce latte. Instead of two pumps of the Cinnamon Dolce Syrup, ask for two pumps of Vanilla Syrup. Finally, replace the Cinnamon Dolce Sprinkles with Cinnamon Powder. Voila! A drink inspired by 2000s-era Upper East Side.

10 Chai Cookie If you're looking to switch up your usual chai latte, the Chai Cookie Latte is what you seek. Start with a Chai Tea Latte. Then, ask for an extra pump of Chai Syrup and an added pump of hazelnut Syrup. Finally, add java chips and top with hazelnut syrup and Cinnamon Dolce sprinkles.

11 Harry Potter Hot Butterbeer Latte Muggles and wizards alike can enjoy a Hot Butterbeer Latte. No complicated spells required. To a whole milk steamer, add a couple pumps each of caramel syrup, toffee nut syrup, cinnamon dolce syrup, and a shot of espresso if you want. Then, ask for whipped cream and salted caramel bits on top.

12 Chocolate Pumpkin Latte Shutterstock As the name suggests, the Chocolate Pumpkin Latte is just a Pumpkin Spice Latte with a pump or two of mocha syrup. It's like chocolate chip pumpkin bread you can drink.

13 Chai Apple Tea The Chai Apple Tea Latte is fall in a cup. To a Caramel Apple Spice Latte, ask for some added chai concentrate. It's like makeshift Chai-der.

14 Chocolate Caramel Chai Latte The Chocolate Caramel Chai Latte is fairly self-explanatory: Order a Chai Tea Latte, and ask for a pump of mocha syrup and a pump of caramel syrup.

15 Passion Tea Latte For a fruity twist on a Starbucks classic, try the Passion Tea Latte. Order an Iced Passion Tea made with soy milk instead of water. If you want a little extra sweetness, add a pump of vanilla syrup.

16 Cookie Butter Latte If you want to take your love of cookie butter to the next level, the Cookie Butter Latte is for you. Order a soy latte with a pump each of white mocha sauce, toffee nut syrup, and cinnamon dolce syrup. Top it off with whipped cream and caramel drizzle and ta-da! Cookie butter you can drink.

17 Christmas In A Cup The name Christmas in a Cup is quite the claim but this secret menu latte lives up to the sugary hype. Order a Cinnamon Dolce Latte, adding in a pump of white mocha syrup and a half-pump of peppermint syrup. Top it off with some whipped cream, call yourself Santa, and your good to go.

Don't forget the ultimate step of every secret menu order: thank your barista profusely and tip generously. Cheers to caffeinating!