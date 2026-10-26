Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Halloween week is finally here and there’s a lot of spooky astrology dominating the skies, so don’t let your bank account give you a fright, too! Venus and Mercury retrograde are raging on — two planets that heavily impact matters of money, logistics, communication, value, and luxury — and both planets are making some tough aspects that can amplify their slower-paced and reflection-oriented energy. Avoid making any fancy purchases! Additionally, an intense full moon shook up everyone’s sense of stability early in the week, while a chaotic square-off between Mercury retrograde and go-getter Mars makes Halloweekend a frustrating time to try to act on your ideas. Reflection beats rushing right now, so take your time, even if you’re facing deadlines.

The cards I pulled in this week’s money tarot spread clearly reflect the challenges posed by the stars this week, so read on if you want some cosmic guidance in the realms of career and cash flow.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

‘Tis the first full week of Scorpio season, so there couldn’t be a more appropriate time for the Death card to make an appearance — as this is the tarot archetype that’s traditionally associated with Scorpio zodiac signs. The Death card doesn’t typically refer to a literal passing, but rather it points to a time of profound transition and deep transformation. Right now, you may be embarking on a serious period of change when it comes to your financial situation, and it’s probably a scenario that requires you to have faith in what comes next. Are you ready to walk through that door and put your trust in the great beyond?

The thing about death is that every living being will experience it without chance of escape, but no one can be sure of what lies on the other side of this monumental alchemical shift. This week, you too may be on the threshold of a financial ending and subsequent new beginning — whether that means switching careers, making a new investment, or being presented with a game-changing opportunity. However, you won’t have a magical rulebook when it comes to navigating what’s next. Sometimes change is inevitable, so when it comes knocking at your door this week, be ready to embrace it.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

It’s hard to deny the difficulties brought forth by this week’s astrology — so if you’re dealing with financial struggles and worrying about what’s happening in your bank account, you’re not alone. That said, it might be time to let some steam off by gathering up your crew and having some fun. This doesn’t mean throwing caution to the wind and blowing cash you can’t spare on a big night out. Instead, it’s a reminder to prioritize friendship, community, and having a good time alongside your other responsibilities as an antidote to your money worries. Everyone deserves to be able to enjoy life and have some fun, regardless of how financially strapped or stressed they are.

The card itself depicts three women dancing joyfully in a garden under blue skies. Bountiful piles of gourds, fruits, and flowers sit at their feet, symbolizing richness and abundance, and all three of them hold up their golden chalices as if making a celebratory toast. This serves as a beautiful reminder that there is indeed much to celebrate right now — so perhaps a perspective shift is in order if it feels like your money woes are preventing you from identifying and appreciating your blessings.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Between the vibes of Halloween and the edgy intensity of October’s full moon, this week could give even the most chilled-out folks a fright or two. With that in mind, don’t be surprised if you find yourself feeling sick with worry over professional matters this week — whether that’s an existential spiral over your long-term career trajectory or an acute panic mode that’s activated by an overwhelming number of due dates or responsibilities. Like the character on the None of Swords card who is sitting up in bed in distress, you too may feel like your stress will keep you up throughout the night.

Fortunately, anxieties often have a way of seeming much worse in your head than they wind up being in real life, so those worst-case scenarios that have been keeping you awake at night are very unlikely to play out in the ways you fear. Remind yourself that this is true, and embrace the celebratory and sweet Three of Cups energy that showed up to help you alleviate money-related anxieties in the previous question.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

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