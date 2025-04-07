Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Tides are turning this week, as both Mercury and Venus retrograde are ending, which will make space for logistical endeavors and money matters to flow a lot more smoothly. It’s time to slowly start moving forward on the work projects, potential purchases, or career pursuits brewing in your head and heart over the past few weeks.

April 12 also brings a full moon in the balance-seeking sign of Libra, and this week’s money tarot reading brings some reminders of how important it is to find your footing and do things in moderation as you ride these cosmic waves. Read on to see what the cards say about what to expect from your finances and work life over the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

It’s always good to approach financial matters with some temperance, but right now, the tarot demands it. This iconic card of the major arcana depicts an angel standing on the shore with one foot in the water and one on land, as if to test the water’s temperature and depth before getting in. And this week, you should make sure to keep one foot on the ground instead of diving headfirst into anything, too.

Making rash moves with your cash or splurging too hard could result in some less-than-satisfactory results right now, so it’s best to show a little restraint and self-discipline — especially since luxury planet Venus is still retrograde for the first half of the week. However, at the heart of temperance is a sense of balance, so this doesn’t mean you need to deprive yourself of every indulgence or put a freeze on your funds.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

You may be dealing with some money, but you probably won’t have time to sit around and worry about it this week. The Eight of Wands indicates that it’s time to kick into action mode, as the ball is already rolling on something related to your finances, and things are likely to unfold really quickly. Can this be anxiety-inducing? Sure. But it also means that you’re picking up momentum when it comes to resolving your stresses, which is a good thing.

The card depicts eight wands soaring through the air, indicating that things are currently mid-flight and reminding you that your circumstances could change quickly. Everything is still up in the air! With so many moving parts, stressing over your situation won’t be helpful. Instead, focus on getting into a flow state and guiding these magic wands toward abundance.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

There may be a lot to deal with in your financial life this week, but when it comes to work, cut yourself some slack and give yourself a pat on the back. The Nine of Wands is a card of emotional satisfaction and fulfillment, and you should take it as a sign that it’s time to honor your successes and take some pride in the things you’ve accomplished in your career. Of course, there’s always more to strive for and new professional milestones to meet, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t feel good about how far you’ve come already. It’s important to acknowledge your talents and have some gratitude.

While you don’t need to go around bragging or give yourself the week off, allow your awareness of past successes to bring you confidence — and let that confidence shine through in how you interact with others at work. When you know your worth and feel grateful for your gifts, the universe will reward you.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

