Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Welcome to the last week of a long and arduous Mercury retrograde, everyone! The planet of logistics is in the final stretch of its pesky backspin, so continue taking it slow when it comes to professional projects and be meticulous about your spending. This weekend, the full moon in Aquarius lights up everyone’s unconventional side, filling your heart with innovative ideas that could translate into something envelope-pushing in your financial life, too.

This week’s money tarot reading is an especially empowering one, as it features two very auspicious and meaningful Major Arcana cards, plus a leadership-oriented royal from the Minor Arcana. If you’d like some advice on work and finances in the week ahead, check out the cards I pulled this week.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

It doesn’t matter what’s going on in your fiscal life, as long as you trust that you’ve got what it takes to manage whatever comes your way with grace and courage. Rather than symbolizing physical strength or brute force, this card highlights the power of inner strength. It depicts a woman wrangling a lion using nothing but her hands and a calm demeanor, serving as a reminder that you, too, can handle even the wildest of financial situations if you’re willing to keep your composure and maintain control over your fears. Whether a lucrative and thrilling new opportunity gets thrown in your lap tomorrow or a stressful situation suddenly shakes up your financial stability, be brave and face your next steps with faith.

The Strength card also depicts an infinity symbol over the woman’s head, which represents the limitless reserve of power you can tap into when managing unpredictable changes. It’s also fun to note that Strength is the tarot card that corresponds with the sign of Leo, and it just so happens to be Leo season — so approach your financial life with a cool, calm, and collected confidence and show everyone who’s boss, Leo-style.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

There’s no stronger promise that better times lie ahead than pulling the tarot’s Star card. If you’ve been struggling with money anxiety or dealing with financial problems, consider this a meaningful sign that brighter new beginnings are just around the corner. The Star symbolizes rebirth and renewal, offering a beautiful, fresh start that will make you look at the world through more optimistic eyes. New doors are opening this week, and fresh opportunities are headed your way, all of which should relieve some of the worries you’ve been facing regarding money.

In the Major Arcana, the card that comes before the Star is the chaos-wielding Tower — so if you’ve felt like you’ve been in an unstable place of turmoil in the money department, trust that the storm is now passing and skies will finally begin to clear. This energy might be especially potent during the full moon in Aquarius on Aug. 9, as the Star is the tarot card associated with this fixed air sign. Make a wish on the lucky Star and enjoy this auspicious new era.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Make like the King of Cups and be a master of your own emotions this week, especially when it comes to how you move in your career. This card symbolizes the power of understanding people’s feelings and leading from a place of compassion. It’s a sign to bring some heart and gentleness into your professional life right now. Whether you’re leading a team yourself or just following your supervisor’s orders, emotional intelligence is an underrated gift that’ll make a strong impression this week. Wielding this skill in the workplace is a good way to earn people’s trust and positively inspire others to be more thoughtful in their actions.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you have to be a big softie or allow feelings to cloud your judgment at work. It simply means that you should take a more holistic view of any professional situations you’re facing and make some space for empathy. By being sensitive to people’s emotional state, you’ll project a deep sense of maturity and wisdom that’ll impress all the right people.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

