Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

This week begins on a fairly chaotic note, as the full moon on Aug. 19 is shaking things up and throwing curveballs in every direction, thanks to a lunar face-off with messy Mercury retrograde and an intense T-square to unpredictable Uranus. Life may be full of surprises, but when it comes to your work and financial life this week, you have more power than you think.

Here are the cards I pulled for your career and money tarot reading to help guide you in the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

With a chaotic full moon kicking things off this week, you’ll definitely want to expect the unexpected — and the wild card energy of the Wheel Of Fortune only doubles down on this sentiment. When this card shows up, it’s a reminder that fate works in mysterious ways and that you never know what twists and turns life has in store for you. So when it comes to your finances this week, there may be some sudden and unforeseen changes on the horizon. But that’s not a bad thing! The Wheel Of Fortune often denotes surprise boons, exciting windfalls, or opportunities that pop out of left field.

Whether you’re up or down, there’s always room to grow, and the Wheel Of Fortune keeps on turning. When it comes to money this week, try to take things slow and go with the flow of the universe’s unpredictable plans.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

When you’re stressing about money, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed about how to move forward or wind up making decisions based on fear. But this week, the answers to your problems are probably things you already know. The High Priestess in tarot is the ultimate card of intuition and higher awareness, so right now, it’s super important to trust your instincts. If a potentially lucrative opportunity arises, listen to your gut. If you’ve got to make decisions about your funds, go with what feels right in your heart.

This is also a good week to practice learning the difference between your anxiety and your intuition when it comes to work and financial endeavors. Is your higher self telling you something is off, or is that just fear talking? Usually, if you have an inner knowing or “sixth sense” about something, it won’t be accompanied by a bunch of overthinking or heaviness the way anxious thoughts are.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

This week brings the final days of Leo season, and the courageous and powerful King Of Wands wants you to milk it for every ounce of confidence it can bring you. This card is all about embracing some big boss energy, so put those leadership skills on display and get ready to take charge of some projects or new opportunities at work. Now’s the time to make some bold moves when it comes to your career, and allow pure unadulterated passion to drive your decisions. If you believe in your ideas and are willing to step up your game, you’ll undoubtedly make a good impression on the right people.

Sometimes when a King shows up in a tarot reading, it can also indicate that you’ll have an opportunity to connect with or otherwise make a good impression on someone who is in a position of power in your field. Use this opportunity to learn from their experience and show off your creativity and confidence.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.