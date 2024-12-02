Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Mercury retrograde is in chaos mode this week, as it’s meeting with the sun for a Mercury cazimi while being locked in a T-square with excessive Jupiter and responsible Saturn. In other words, making big moves at work or with your money could be a lot messier and more challenging than you’d hope. By Friday, Mars retrograde joins the cosmic cast of back spinners, making ambition even harder to come by. The message? Take things slowly.

This week’s money tarot reading reflects these themes perfectly, as all three cards encourage some level of reflection or discipline — and each promises new opportunities that await you on the other side of your efforts.

I pulled a few tarot cards to guide you through the week in your career and fiscal matters. Happy first week of December!

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Here’s the deal: Mercury retrograde is hitting its stride this week and Mars retrograde is kicking off this week, too. Collectively, this means that when it comes to anything related to logistics, decision-making, or even your career ambitions, this week is a good time to press pause and give yourself time to think. This is the message of the Four Of Swords. The card depicts someone lying down in a peaceful prayer position with their eyes closed, enjoying a meditative state of respite. They’ve retreated from their daily grind and stresses to find a moment of quiet to get in touch with their thoughts. And this week, that’s exactly how you should approach money matters, too.

Regardless of whether you’re feeling excited about a new endeavor or stressed about holiday expenses, use this week as an excuse to step back and get in tune with your higher self. You’ll have a lot more energy and clarity about how to move forward when you do.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

When it comes to your current money situation and any stressors you might be facing, it’s possible that other people’s opinions could be more harmful and helpful this week. Everyone seems to have some big chunks of advice on moving forward at work or solving a problem related to your cash flow, but that doesn’t mean any of it is good advice. Additionally, it may simply be an issue of having too many cooks in the kitchen, leaving you overwhelmed by all the conflicting viewpoints, suggestions, or other energetic investments that people are bringing to your financial life right now. Hit the mute button on everyone involved to give yourself space to think, and you’ll have already sliced your anxiety in half.

It’s also possible that your money worries are manifesting in the form of arguments or other disagreements around the logistics of an estate or business deal. Step back from the BS and stick to the facts. It’s easy for people to get emotional and lose their cool when money is involved, but you’ll be a lot better off holding your tongue and pulling out of the drama.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

There may be eyes on you at work right now, but that’s not a bad thing! This simply allows you to show people that you’re willing to put your money where your mouth is. The Judgement card is all about leveling up your ethics and standing tall in your truth, and it can indicate a moment of reckoning in which your principles are being tested. With that in mind, this is a good time to focus on making sure your actions in the workplace are aligned with your beliefs, and that the way you conduct yourself professionally reflects your values, too.

It’s possible you’re being considered for a new position or project, and if so, all you need to do is stay true to your moral compass and act in a way you’re proud of. Alternately, this card could indicate that you’ve possibly been a bit judgmental toward others at work, making assumptions about people or being critical of things without putting yourself in someone else’s shoes. This is a reminder to let go of petty critiques and try to have more compassion.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.