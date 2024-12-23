Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Happy holidays! This festive time of year can also be stressful in both money and career matters, as some people wind up getting spend-happy while gift shopping or scrambling to tie up loose ends at work before the quarter ends. In this week’s money tarot reading, one of the most important messages is to be pragmatic and realistic — but without losing that magical spark of hope.

If you need extra cosmic guidance as you navigate your professional life and bank account amidst the holiday drama, I pulled a few tarot cards that should help. Read on for this week’s reading.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

A little foresight can go a long way this week, so if you’re scrambling to finish last-minute holiday shopping or just realizing you wound up going way over your gift budget, take a moment to get yourself to a better vantage point and assess your situation. The person depicted on the Three Of Wands card is watching the ships come in and out of the harbor, giving himself a bird's-eye view of all that’s coming and going so that nothing takes him by surprise. When it comes to money matters, consider this card a reminder to do the same.

Instead of taking an “out of sight, out of mind” approach to finances this week — especially if you’re stressed — make it a point to look over the money that’s coming in and out of your bank account and go over any upcoming expenses that could affect your balance. If you consciously take an inventory of what’s happening in your fiscal life, it’s much less likely that something will catch you by surprise.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Sometimes acceptance is the best way to relieve the anxiety of a bad situation. It’s not always the most comforting thought, but it’s true. With the Ten of Swords present, it’s clear that some piece of what you’re stressing over financially is no longer worth your worry — because despite your efforts, you won’t be able to change anything, and you probably already know that. Perhaps it’s an investment that’s turned out to be a lost cause or a savings goal you made at the beginning of the year that you haven’t wound up meeting. Whatever the case, losing sleep over it won’t fix anything this week, and trying to bring the situation back to life as-is is likely a fruitless effort.

But this doesn’t mean all hope is lost! Accepting what’s over and cutting your losses will help you make space for solutions, alternatives, and other new endeavors to take their place. Don’t waste another drop of your energy on trying to revive something long gone. Instead, grieve whatever hasn’t worked out in your favor, then open your heart to new ideas and fresh starts.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Depending on your field of work, this holiday week could either be very busy or very slow — or perhaps you won’t be working at all! But in any case, the presence of the open-minded and optimistic Page Of Swords indicates that you’ll likely find yourself feeling excited by some clever new ideas, or perhaps even stumble into an opportunity to learn something applicable to your career path that you didn’t know before. The trick is to say curious and not assume the worst simply because you’re afraid of failure.

The Pages of the tarot have a youthful and unjaded approach to life — they’re enthusiastic, eager to experience new things, and full of hope. In the intellectual and communication-forward suit Swords, this energy can inspire a voracious appetite for knowledge and new skills. Set your skepticism aside and allow your curiosity to lead the way this week in work projects or professional endeavors in general. No matter how much experience you have, there are always more lessons to learn, so stay open to picking up new tools that’ll help you grow.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.