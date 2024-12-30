Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

This week brings a new moon, a new year, and lots of opportunities to turn over a new leaf in money and your career. Monday’s rare black moon in Capricorn is the perfect time to dream up some practical and realistic finance goals, and if you’re the resolution-setting type, then the refreshing vibes of New Year’s Day bring an additional chance to consider what you’d like to build into your future.

That said, this week’s tarot reading emphasizes the need to give yourself a perspective check, put your problems in context, and look at your situation from a different angle. If you want to make your dreams come true, you’ll need to give yourself enough space to see things.

Peep the tarot cards I pulled to offer you some guidance in your fiscal and professional life this week — and as you embark on the new beginning that is 2025. Happy New Year!

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

A new year begins this week, so you may be setting some goals for yourself when managing your money in the year ahead. The Eight of Pentacles is a good indicator that the material success you desire is fully attainable right now — but you’ll need to remember that achieving your tangible goals requires work and dedication. You probably won’t benefit from trying to find shortcuts or banking on a lucky break.

The person on this card appears to be in a work flow as he thoughtfully carves one pentacle after the next by hand. This week, you too should commit to putting your nose to the grindstone. Instead of getting antsy as you obsess over reaching your financial goals, focus on the process of getting to where you want to be. How can you improve the quality of your work? Are you being thorough about how you execute your plans? With each step you take, know that you’re getting closer to success — and stop worrying about how many steps you have left before you reach the finish line. You can learn a lot about refining your money-making craft by paying close attention to what you’re doing.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

With the hazy craze of the holidays behind you and the symbolism of a brand new year looming ahead, it’s very reasonable to think heavily about your current financial situation and the goals you’d like to set for yourself in the future. Of course, along with these thoughts almost inevitably comes some stress. Money anxiety is very real and often corresponds with issues that need addressing. But what if along with working through your money issues, you focused on nurturing and soothing that scared and stressed-out part of your heart instead of letting it run the show?

The Six of Cups is one of the sweetest cards in the tarot, as it symbolizes the innocence of childhood. Think of its presence here as an important reminder to not take life too seriously, and to embrace a more playful attitude toward your current stresses — even if you have legitimate reasons to be anxious. Sometimes a simple perspective check can help you let go of worries, which allows you to deal with your troubles from a more grounded space. So as you handle your business, comfort yourself with simple pleasures that remind you of your childhood. Think watching an old favorite movie, picking flowers for a homemade bouquet, or simply perusing Pinterest for some nostalgia-fueling content.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

It’s time to take a step back, because from where you’re standing now, you may not be seeing an important work situation as clearly as you’d like. The Hanged Man depicts someone hanging upside down with their hands behind their back, looking relaxed while radiating a bright halo of light from their head. The symbolism of this card is about the clarifying revelations and realizations that can come about by simply looking at something in your life from a fresh perspective.

This week, it may behoove you to press pause on the action going down in your career and try to view what’s happening through a different lens. If you give yourself a new vantage point and assess things from an alternative perspective than you’d usually hold, you’ll likely glean some insights that you may not have noticed otherwise. Practice observing objectively without intervening and see what comes.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.