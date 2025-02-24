Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

A dreamy new moon is rising this week, so it’s a beautiful time to set some creative manifestations in motion and visualize your brightest and most lucrative future goals. Additionally, the luxury-loving planet Venus begins retrograding on March 1. This backspin can send you an internal review of your financial values, allowing you to reconnect with the material luxuries that truly please you and rethink what’s really worth spending on or investing in.

In this week’s money tarot, the cards are serving up some meaningful reminders to stay positive about your financial situation, project more confidence into the world, and take advantage of all the good energy that’s at your disposal right now. So if you need some guidance when it comes to your career or cash flow, peep the cards I picked for the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

If life hasn’t felt fair regarding your finances lately, trust that the Justice card is about to start tipping the scales in your favor. This powerful character in the Major Arcana is the ultimate symbol of law and order, so if you’ve gotten stuck with the short end of the stick financially — whether that means feeling like you’re struggling to boost your income bracket or just continually getting hit with unexpected bills — know that justice is likely to be served and you’ll get all that you rightfully deserved.

On the other hand, this card is also a reminder to be mindful of the consequences of your actions, so you’ll want to make sure all your financial dealings are above board this week and avoid any shady or morally questionable behavior. Check yourself before making decisions that could wind up putting someone else in an unjustly difficult position. Get in touch with your values and act accordingly — especially with Venus retrograde kicking off this week, prompting more reflection about if what you feel is right versus wrong.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

The idea of “fake it ‘til you make it” is easier said than done, but if you’re struggling with anxieties around money this week, it might actually be helpful to try simply putting on a sunnier and more confident face. The Queen of Wands is the ultimate it-girl of the tarot — she’s popular, charismatic, and unabashedly self-assured when it comes to pursuing her passions. And right now, it would behoove you to take a page out of her book and start believing in your ability to land on your feet, just like the little black cat on the card that serves as this royal’s beloved companion and protector.

Even if you don’t feel them in your heart yet, give yourself some positive affirmations about money. Remind yourself that you are creative and can problem-solve your way out of any difficult financial situation. Maintain an optimistic attitude and focus on how you’re blessed with abundance, even amidst trying times. The Queen of Wands is a reminder to take control of your life, chase after your passions, and maintain confidence that you can succeed in whatever you put your heart into.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

If you’ve suffered some setbacks or disappointments at work recently, it’s hard not to feel down and dejected over it, so have compassion for yourself if your mind goes straight to thoughts of doom and gloom. Failure is never fun, and feeling like you’ve made mistakes or lost out on opportunities requires some time to mourn. However, if you spend too much time wallowing over what didn’t go your way, you might be overlooking some things that are still full of potential and positivity.

The Five of Cups depicts a melancholy character grieving over three cups that are tipped over before him, their contents lost forever. But two full cups still stand behind him, symbolizing all the opportunities that are still viable and at his fingertips. And right now, the same is true for whatever’s happening in your career. Whether it’s a business move that proved to be a failure, a new job pursuit that didn’t pan out, or some other professional plans that fell apart, crying over spilled milk isn’t the best use of your time. Dust yourself off and figure out how to work with the plentiful resources that are still available to you, even if that means having to change course.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

For more, check out your horoscope.