Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Luxury-loving Venus — the planet of opulence and value — is zooming into the fiery and red-hot realm of Aries on Feb. 4, highlighting the desire to take initiative to get what you want. This aligns beautifully with this week’s money tarot reading, as the cards I picked feature the suit of wands heavily, which correspond to the element of fire and speak to everyone’s ability to direct energy in their own lives.

The week ends with a mentally energizing Mercury cazimi in Aquarius, blessing all zodiac signs with million-dollar ideas and forward-thinking perspectives. If you’d like to make the most of this energy and get some guidance in your career and money situation, check out what the tarot has to say for the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Get ready to grab the reigns and be the leader in your financial life. The Knight Of Wands is the ultimate card of jumping into action, as it depicts a flame-tinged cavalryman with a powerful staff in his hand, charging zealously ahead on his horse. When it comes to your finances this week, expect to feel a lot of momentum building up around your investments, projects, or other income streams — and be prepared to act on your passions dramatically and courageously.

Now’s a time to favor action over deliberation, as the Knight Of Wands has more of an “act now, think later” approach. Making impulsive decisions with your cash is never ideal, but if you feel ready to take charge, don’t dilly-dally or second-guess that fire inside of you. You’ve got the inspiration and motivation necessary to see your money moves through.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Money struggles can be so spiritually taxing, and if you’re dealing with anxiety around your finances, you’re not alone. But the Magician is here to remind you that you have more power at your disposal than you realize. This iconic member of the tarot’s Major Arcana stands confidently at a table of tools, holding a wand up to the sky in a position of empowerment and strength, with the knowledge of exactly how to use these everyday items to create alchemical magic. Just like this mystic practitioner, you too have all the resources you need to transform your stresses into successes. Look at what’s in front of you in a new light. When you blend your skills and tools, can you create something that wasn’t there before?

The enigmatic energy of the Magician is also a sign that there may very well be some out-of-your-hands magic afoot in your fiscal life — so even if your situation feels impossible to work your way out of, trust that miraculous things can occur for you. With the simple wave of a wand or the chanting of a spell, everything can change, so don’t stop believing in the power of intention.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

You’ve probably got some important choices to make regarding your career this week, and the Two Of Wands is encouraging you to step back and look at your options from a wider-angled lens before locking anything down. Your next moves may seem obvious at first glance, but is your comfort zone keeping you from fully considering the other paths opening up in front of you? Like the character depicted on the card, you’ve got the whole world in your hand, whether you realize that or not. Don’t let your fear of change or failure trick you into thinking you have to play small or stick to what you know to find professional success.

Are you selling yourself short by telling yourself that certain choices might be too lofty or aspirational? Are you worried about pushing the limits of your comfort zone? You’ve got limitless professional opportunities at your fingertips right now, so it’ll behoove you to broaden your perspective before you finalize any decisions. You can do bigger things than you think.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.