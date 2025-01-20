Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Welcome to Aquarius season! After a month of working with Capricorn’s pragmatic and down-to-business energy, this week offers everyone a fresh solar start that will impact work and money alike. These innovative and forward-thinking Aquarian vibes are perfect for making unconventional career moves or thinking outside the box when it comes to your cash flow.

For this week’s money tarot reading, all three cards are part of the deck’s Major Arcana — so keep their themes in mind, as they may apply to larger matters in your work and financial life over the period ahead. Read on for the full scoop.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

You might be on the brink of a financial breakthrough right now, and with the refreshing breeze of Aquarius season swooping in this week, it’s the perfect time to change the way you’re looking at money. And the Hanged Man card is here to help you shift your perspective. This tarot archetype is all about surrendering to the situation you’re in and accepting your circumstances instead of ignoring them — but also allowing yourself to step back and see things in an enlightening new way. When you start examining the world from a different angle, like the upside-down figure on this card, you’ll probably notice things that weren’t so obvious before.

Know that whatever you’ve got going on with money this week will benefit from an intentional perspective check, because you’ve got big changes ahead. Step away from the heart of the storm and get some air, as having a little space and seeing your situation with fresh eyes will show you everything you need to know.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Money stress can make you feel powerless, but the Chariot card reminds you that you’re still the one behind the wheel — and you’ve got more control over your next steps than you think. While you may be worried about the outcome of a financial situation this week, keep your hands on the wheel and get crystal clear on the direction you’d like to steer things. Wandering or following someone else’s lead will only waste fuel and time. Getting to where you want to be requires pulling up a map, gathering resources for your journey, and getting those wheels in motion.

The Chariot is also a symbol of protection in the tarot, so this week may also be a good time to check out what’s happening under the hood of your financial life and take measures to keep yourself in good standing. If things require a tune-up or otherwise need to be taken care of — like charges that you anticipate hitting your account or possible shifts in your income — take care of it now to avoid stressful pitfalls later.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

When it comes to your professional life this week, operate with the awareness that there may be some important or impactful things happening behind the scenes that haven’t been revealed to you yet. The Moon card tends to cast some deceptive shadows, so not everything may be as it seems — but that shouldn’t be taken ominously. With the tarot’s lunar energy present, there are likely forces at play that are hard to see clearly, so it might be helpful to tread lightly in your career decisions right now and acknowledge that there’s more to what’s happening than meets the eye.

There’s no need to be paranoid though. The best way to handle whatever’s happening at work right now is to trust your intuition. While you may not have all the external information you’d ideally like to have, you can always rely on your gut feelings to steer you in the right direction. If something feels aligned in your heart, go for it. But if you sense something’s off, don’t talk yourself out of the feeling, even if everything looks good on paper.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.