Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Welcome to Leo season 2024! This week kicks off with the sun waltzing into Leo’s cosmic lion’s den, which happens to be its natural astrological home. Having the sun in bold and fiery Leo boosts everyone’s confidence and creativity levels, but it can also inflate some egos and make people feel prideful.

When it comes to finances and career issues, this week’s tarot reading encourages you to be self-assured and feel empowered about your decisions — but to beware of the stubborn urge to “win” at all costs. Check out the cards I pulled to help you navigate work and money throughout the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

The Queen Of Pentacles doesn’t have a worry in the world when it comes to finances — so it’s time to tap into some of that Leo season confidence and trust that you too can make wise choices that maximize your comfort. Pentacles is the suit of the tarot associated with money, wealth, and other tangible matters, and the Queen Of Wands highlights material comforts. So this card can be a good reminder to budget for self-care activities, put money aside for family-related expenses, and take care of anything at home that needs some financial attention.

The Queen is a nurturing and supportive influence, reminding you that all of your needs can be provided for. And ideally, doing that with some financial independence is key. While that’s easier said than done, this abundant card denotes that you should feel fully confident in your ability to fully rely on yourself if needed. Act from a place of abundance, self-trust, and generosity this week and you’ll attract more of the same.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

If you’re feeling overwhelmed about money, it’s easy to get frozen with fear and fall into a place of total immobility. Unfortunately, avoiding your responsibilities usually leads to even more anxiety, and then the spiral continues. Thankfully, the Knight Of Wands is swooping in this week to put a fire under you and inspiring you to jump into action. Because ultimately, the only person who can truly take charge of your situation and change it for the better is you.

If you need to find a new job, put together a budget, or get on top of some outstanding expenses, this week is go time. Stop avoiding the steps that are necessary to improve your financial situation and relieve your money anxieties, even if dealing with these things feel stressful. Charge head-first into whatever tasks need to be taken care of and be assertive about chasing after lucrative opportunities. If you push yourself to go after your goals right now, you’ll be rewarded with lots of momentum and energy that’ll keep you running on the right trajectory. It’s time to make some moves!

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

The Five Of Swords depicts what appears to be a post-battle scene, in which one smug person has emerged victorious with an armful of swords, while two others walk away in defeat. This week, there could be some conflicts at work, and you may need to make some decisions about how to respond. Do you fight to prove yourself right at all costs? Do you concede before things escalate? Is it worth it to engage rather than stand on the sidelines? Are you getting caught up in competitiveness?

If you need to stand up for yourself regarding a professional matter or get a little cutthroat on the job field this week, by all means, do it! But this card is often a reminder to pick your battles wisely — and to fight them wisely, too. Don’t get so caught up in a stubborn desire to win that you wind up souring your image, acting badly, or overlooking something much more important that you should’ve been putting your energy toward instead.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.