Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Welcome to the last week of Mercury retrograde! The planet of planning, communication, and mental matters is reaching the final stretch of its backspin — so while you may not want to make any impulsive money moves just yet, it’s a good time to start mapping out how you’ll actively pursue your financial and professional goals once the cosmic energy finally picks up speed again.

Mercury retrograde almost always brings delays and bumps in the road, so it’s no surprise that this week’s money tarot reading reminds you of the importance of having patience. Check out the cards I pulled to advise on what’s happening with your bank account and work life during the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

You’ve got a variety of options in front of you this week as far as new financial opportunities or ways to handle your money, but you might not be sure which one is right for you. Each has its unique pros and cons, but does one stand out as an obvious choice compared to the others? Do any of them spark a positive reaction in you, or are you simply choosing the lesser of neutrals? With the Four of Cups present, your best bet might be to press pause on your decision-making process before finalizing anything and give things a little time to simmer.

This card depicts someone sitting with their arms crossed in contemplation as they gaze at the three cups before them. But if you look to their right, you’ll see that a fourth cup has suddenly appeared out of thin air, symbolizing an additional opportunity that could materialize if you give yourself some extra time to think. While you certainly don’t want to be overly indecisive or sit on an opportunity for so long that you end up squandering it, this card is also a sign that you shouldn’t rush into a decision if the right answer doesn’t feel clear. Spend this week pondering the right move instead of acting on it — because it’s very possible that an even better option could be headed your way that you’d have missed if you’d made your choice too quickly.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

It’s normal to worry about money and stress over whether you’re making the right choices with your cash, especially if you’re dealing with some genuine financial struggles. But this week, the stability and luxury of the Ten of Pentacles is showing up as a reminder that good things take time to build — so even if you’re in a less-than-ideal space with your income right now, it doesn’t mean you’re not still on track to a more financially secure future. This card depicts a well-dressed older person relaxing in the safety and coziness of his abode, surrounded by ornate architecture, his beloved pets, and a younger generation of family spending time together in the background. The lovely life he’s built for himself has been a result of hard work over time, and now he can look back on his accomplishments with pride and enjoy the fruits of his labor.

Of course, this material comfort isn’t achieved overnight, so don’t be discouraged if you’re not yet where you want to be. Instead of getting lost in anxieties about your current financial situation and trying to find a magical quick-fix, focus on your long-term money goals and consider ways to slowly build your wealth. Life is full of surprises, and hard work tends to pay off, so trust that good things lie ahead if you’re willing to deal with your stresses pragmatically and start taking steps toward success.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

It’s time to tighten up your plans, gather up your confidence, and grab the reins in your career — because with the Emperor here this week, you can trust that it’s time to take charge of your professional life in a big way. This card is the ultimate symbol of authority in the tarot, so take it as a reminder to stop second-guessing yourself or deferring to others to make all the decisions. Regardless of your current position or level of expertise, you’ve got jurisdiction over something at work, so step into your power and put your leadership skills on full display.

In addition to representing rulership and authority, the Emperor also points toward a need for building and maintaining strong foundations for your goals. Whatever you’re currently trying to achieve career-wise, it’ll behoove you to take a more disciplined and structured approach this week. Get things organized, delegate tasks if needed, and do whatever it takes to show that you’re ready to take the lead and own your professional responsibilities.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

For more, check out your horoscope.