Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Jumping back into work after a long weekend is never easy, but this week’s money tarot reading gives you a lot to be hopeful about. Spend wisely and you shall be rewarded! Plus, with mental planet Mercury and innovative Uranus coming together midweek, you might have some unexpectedly brilliant ideas or creative breakthroughs on the astrological front, too.

I pulled three tarot cards to help guide you through any finance or work-related issues this week, so read on to get the scoop.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

When it comes to financial security, the King of Pentacles is at the top of the food chain. Pentacles is the tarot suit that symbolizes wealth, material resources, and career success, and the kings are as powerful as it gets. This card is about having an abundance of resources and feeling totally secure and immovable in your success.

So what do you need to know about your finances this week? It’s time to step into a King of Pentacles mindset. Have confidence in your ability to make smart money decisions and be pragmatic about approaching your goals. You’re in it for the long haul, so get-rich-quick schemes or high-risk financial ventures are not the move right now. Instead, focus on being methodical, diligent, and playing it safe. This card wants you to set yourself up for success in the future instead of living for the moment, so don’t blow a paycheck on anything you don’t need or can’t truly afford. Making responsible financial choices this week will pay off.

You don’t have to be born into royalty to have a comfortable financial future ahead of you. Being conservative with your cash, making practical career moves, and slowly building wealth over time can also get you where you want to be. Plan like a true provider this week, even if the only person you’re providing for is your future self.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

The Six of Cups wants you to do some inner child healing to feel less anxious about money this week. This sweet and nostalgic card inspires you to look at the past and tap into the freedom and playfulness of an idyllic childhood.

Maybe that means calming your nervous system by watching your favorite 90s cartoons or scrolling through nostalgic TikToks to admire the dreamy pastel Polly Pocket houses from your youth. It’s easier to make smart decisions when you’re not in a state of panic! It may also mean it’s time to start unpacking any painful memories you’re still carrying that relate to money or financial security from your past. Remind yourself that you’re empowered to make your own choices and in charge of your own financial situation now, unlike your childhood self.

The Six of Cups also symbolizes the warmth and generous nature of family, so if you need to ask a relative for a favor relating to money, this could be a good week for that. This card also gives you a green light when it comes to circling back to a professional or financial opportunity from the past that might be more useful to you now than when it first came about. The door may still be open and you’re likely still remembered fondly, even if a lot of time has passed. Instead of being hard on yourself for missing out, shoot your shot.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Like the King of Pentacles, the Ace of Pentacles is another highly auspicious card for work and finances, so trust that the universe has good things in store this week. This card represents exciting opportunities in your professional life — and it’s your job to seize them.

The Ace of Pentacles could indicate a happy career surprise, like an unexpected pay raise, an important project you’re being put in charge of, or a sudden interview offer from someone in your extended network. Or it could mean something you’ve desired is finally being made available to you, such as the chance to apply for a higher position within your company or stumbling upon a relevant job listing in a field that you’ve been hoping to break into. If you’ve got big business ideas, now’s a good time to make a first move.

Even if a dream opportunity doesn’t materialize out of thin air, keep your eyes peeled for any potential opportunities you may have to make a good impression at work and otherwise put your talents on display. If you can step up on a project or throw your name in the ring for something lucrative, go for it — because whatever you jump into this week has the power to bring great material success.

Nina Kahn is Bustle's resident astrologer and tarot reader.