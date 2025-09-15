Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

If everything feels extra intense right now, it’s probably because the current eclipse season has just hit its climactic midpoint — so the gravitational pull of last weekend’s lunar eclipse and this weekend’s solar eclipse are bringing hidden truths up to the surface. Logistical planet Mercury zooms into diplomatic and equitable Libra on Thursday, inspiring everyone to better balance their bank accounts and have some judicious conversations about career or money matters. The week wraps up with an intense solar eclipse in detail-oriented Virgo, flushing all sorts of bad habits and productivity-killers out of your life for good. It’s time to start a brand-new routine.

This week’s money tarot perfectly reflects the chaotic and emotionally-charged vibe of eclipse season. But know that with a little thoughtfulness, kindness, and self-reflection, you can make it out unscathed. Read on to see the cards I pulled to guide you through your financial and professional endeavors in the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

You’ve got a lot on your plate financially right now, so it’s vital to stay on your toes this week and make sure you’ve got a handle on all the work projects, potential investments, and other money-related responsibilities that require your focus. Whether it’s having a bunch of bills due at once or wading through a sudden influx of income-shifting opportunities, you’ve got your hands in quite a few pots — so take a deep breath and do some triage to ensure you don’t drop the ball on something important.

As you can see on the card, the Two of Pentacles depicts someone balancing a large gold coin in each hand. He’s leaned on one foot, as if trying to maintain his balance as he juggles the two oversized pentacles. Similarly, you’ve got to find your footing this week if you want to keep all of these plates spinning. Take a moment to prioritize what needs to get done immediately, what can wait, and what you might be able to delegate to someone else. With a little extra thoughtfulness, you can stay on top of all the things that need your attention.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Sure, money isn’t everything — but it’s impossible to deny the weight it carries in society and the sheer necessity of having it. That’s why saying that there are more important things in life than finances can feel trivializing when you’re stressed about not having enough resources or struggling to keep up on financial responsibilities. However, the presence of the mystical and all-knowing High Priestess in this week’s reading is a reminder that you can rise above the material madness and gain a valuable perspective check that can change your outlook on your money woes.

This is arguably the witchiest card in the tarot, so it signals you to tap into your spiritual self and start working closely with your intuition. The High Priestess is deeply in tune with her psychic powers and other divine feminine gifts, so right now, lean into your own mystical practice to soothe your stresses and glean wisdom on how to move forward. Perhaps this looks like saying a prayer, doing an anxiety-clearing meditation, or even casting a money manifestation spell. Follow your heart.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Whatever’s going on in your career this week is going to require you to step up and hone your leadership skills, whether you’re at the top of the food chain in your field or in an entry-level position. However, it’s not about leading with force or fear or even logic right now — it’s about leading with compassion. The King of Cups is one of the tarot’s royal rulers, but in the feelings-filled suit of Cups, the driving force behind his authority is emotional intelligence above all else. There’s a lot of power to be gained when you take time to empathize with your clients and coworkers instead of focusing only on the bottom line.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you need to let your soft side get the better of you. You’ve got a job to get done and money to make, so your judgment still needs to be sound. But bringing some heart into your professional endeavors this week can strengthen your working relationships, earn your colleagues’ trust, and impress the right people. Acknowledging people’s sensitivities instead of deeming them inappropriate for the workplace shows a deep sense of wisdom and maturity — all of which will serve you in your current career goals.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

For more, check out your horoscope.