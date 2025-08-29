Your September Astrology Forecast

Welcome to the final third of the year, star babes! The astrology of September is some of the most pivotal of the year, as it brings the official start of autumn as well as significant sign shifts for all the personal planets. Most importantly, this month ushers everyone back into the chaotic portal of eclipse season, during which meaningful changes and revelations can happen at hyper-speed. The major astrological events in September are not to be ignored.

September kicks off with Virgo season in full effect, and this is the ideal time of year to tidy up your affairs — whether that means untangling messy relationship drama, revamping your calendar, or cleaning your house from top to bottom. Mental planet Mercury joins the sun in Virgo as the month begins, so making detailed plans and tackling responsibilities effectively comes with ease. The first week of September wraps up with an intense but heart-expanding lunar eclipse in Pisces. Trust the universe and let your intuition guide you.

Mid-month is full of potential as well as major energy shifts. That’s because lover Venus, chatty Mercury, and passion-fueled Mars all move into new areas of the zodiac. You’ll feel yourself get onto a new wavelength in your work life, social life, and relationships alike. The summer closes out with a soul-cleansing solar eclipse in Virgo on Sept. 21 — the last day of Virgo season.

Less than 24 hours after the solar eclipse, the autumn equinox officially hits, which happens simultaneously as the sun enters balanced and diplomatic Libra. Libra season’s aesthetic-loving and charming vibe is the perfect way to ring in autumn. Pumpkin-scented candles and fall photo shoots, anyone?

Ready or not, this month’s planetary action is here to change the game. Read on for your September 2025 astrological forecast.

Retrograde Season Rages On

Rule-oriented planet Saturn has been retrograding through fiery Aries since mid-July, but on Sept. 1, it’ll cross over the cusp and dip back into the sensitive seas of Pisces. Saturn has spent the majority of the past few years in this mystical water sign, and this portion of its retrograde kicks off its last stint here for the next couple of decades. Between now and February 2026 — when Saturn will finally re-enter Aries in earnest — prepare to crystallize some of the life lessons you’ve learned over the past years. A new era of spiritual maturity is blooming.

Speaking of retrograde activity, Uranus retrograde begins in Gemini on Sept. 5 PT/Sept. 6 ET. As the planet of sudden change, innovation, and unpredictability, this backspin brings an opportunity to integrate some of the unexpected shifts that have changed the landscape of your life and future over the past few months. This retrograde will last through early February 2026, so its energy will be present through the rest of the year.

Virgo Season & A Homecoming For Mercury

The first three weeks of September comprise the majority of this year’s Virgo season, and its orderly and routine-driven energy has everyone embracing some back-to-school vibes. It’s a great time to focus on organization, building healthier habits into your day, and simplifying things that have become overcomplicated. Clean out the drawers and sweep the cobwebs out of every corner of your life so you can wrap up the summer in tip-top shape.

This is the perfect time to woo someone with a grand gesture.

The Virgo vibe is especially potent this month, as mental Mercury joins the sun in Virgo on Sept. 2. Mercury is the planet that rules Virgo, so this logistical planet feels especially at home when it's in this earth sign’s realm. During the next couple of weeks, everyone will be thinking more analytically and communicating with pragmatism. Expect to be more attentive to little details and use this keen awareness to make improvements and streamline your activities.

Lunar Eclipse In Pisces On Sept. 7

Welcome to eclipse season! On Sept. 7, the full moon aligns with the Nodes of Destiny to form a lunar eclipse in watery Pisces, marking the first eclipse since March. Pisces zodiac energy is creative, spiritual, and emotionally attuned, and this eclipse is here to crack open your heart, allowing these invisible forces to flow through you. The eclipse is making a beautiful trine to generous Jupiter, promising a boundless feeling of abundance if you’re willing to go with the flow.

Mid-Month Alignments In Love & Money

The personal planets — which include communicative Mercury, romantic Venus, and action-oriented Mars — are making some special connections mid-month that could bode well for love, money, and more. The first is on Sept. 13, during which the sun will align with Mercury in Virgo to form what’s called a Mercury cazimi. This is a clarifying moment that can bring mental breakthroughs and creative solutions, so jot down any brilliant ideas.

Two days later, on Sept. 15, cosmic lovers Venus and Mars will blow a kiss to one another, sparking the potential for a steamy romance. This is the perfect time to woo someone with a grand gesture, poetic compliment, or a passionate act of love.

Mercury, Venus, & Mars Making Moves

Speaking of the personal planets, Mercury, Venus, and Mars are all changing signs during the final days of Virgo season, shifting the entire general vibe as the autumn equinox approaches. It starts with chatty Mercury entering airy Libra on Sept. 18. As the sign of equality and justice, Libra gives Mercury a more balanced approach, allowing you to weigh both sides of any argument more easily and communicate with more diplomacy.

Find balance in your life — whether that means creating more harmony in your relationships or redistributing your energy.

The following day, on Sept. 19, love planet Venus joins the sun in Virgo, giving everyone a more critical and analytical take on relationships. Practical favors and helpful acts of service may feel even more romantic than an over-the-top display of affection right now, and you might find yourself being a little pickier about what’s important to you. Stay true to your values.

A few days later, on Sept. 22, passionate Mars enters deep and mysterious Scorpio — one of its powerful home-base signs of rulership. In Scorpio, Mars’ drive and motivation gets especially strategic, so you might be making some more Machiavellian moves and plotting before you act. Additionally, sex gets especially steamy when Mars is in carnal Scorpio, so enjoy the heat, too.

Solar Eclipse In Virgo On Sept. 21

Eclipses almost always come in pairs, and this season’s second installment is hitting on Sept. 21. During the final hours of Virgo season 2025, a powerful solar eclipse in Virgo will rise in the skies, hitting at the very last degree of this earth sign and activating some seriously intense energy.

This could be a major moment of reckoning, as the eclipse will be in a direct opposition to karma-wielding Saturn and illusory Neptune. If you’ve been pulling the wool over your eyes, now might be the time the truth is revealed. Trust that seeing reality is better than living in delusion.

Libra Season & The Autumn Equinox

Summer officially comes to a close once the sun leaves prim and proper Virgo and enters bubbly and charming Libra midday on Sept. 22. Libra season is a time to find balance in your life — whether that means creating more harmony in your relationships or redistributing your energy to better accommodate your priorities. Libra zodiac energy is also artistic and aesthetic, so it’s a time for finding beauty in everything from a stimulating conversation to a peaceful sunset.

This solar shift also marks a turn of the astronomical season, as it aligns with the date of the autumnal equinox, aka the first day of fall. The equinox brings equal hours of daylight and night, which beautifully reflects the balanced nature of Libra season. As the darker months of the year approach, take this opportunity to find your equilibrium or do a cleansing equinox ritual to connect with changing energy.