New and full moons are always potent portals for astrological magic and emotional connection. And a couple times a year, they happen to cross paths with two spiritually-charged points known as the North and South Nodes of Destiny — and these alignments are what turn regular new and full moons into solar or lunar eclipses. This month ushers in the year’s second and final pair of eclipses, meaning all zodiac signs have some major shifts, curveballs, and sudden changes ahead. You’ll want to know what September’s eclipse season has in store.

Back in January, the North and South Nodes moved off of the Aries-Libra axis of the zodiac and into the signs of Pisces and Virgo, respectively. This event began shifting the placement of the eclipses, as well as the process of rewriting the course of fate for many people over the next couple of years. The current eclipse cycle began in September 2024. It will go on through February 2027, and September’s eclipses are here to ramp up any new storylines that emerged in your life one year ago. Expect things to start getting a lot juicier.

Eclipses in astrology are essentially like supercharged full and new moons. They’re still associated with emotional swells and dramatic new beginnings like regular lunations, but the changes and revelations brought about by eclipses generally play out on a larger and more spiritually impactful scale. Eclipses are thought to realign people with their destiny or speed up inevitable events, which can sometimes result in tumultuous shifts, powerful epiphanies, and rapid-fire plot twists. This is why eclipse season has a reputation for being chaotic and intense, and the current one is no exception.

Andrew Merry/Moment/Getty Images

If you’ve been feeling some cosmic pressure building up, you’re not alone — and you can blame the back-to-back eclipses that’ll occur over the coming weeks. Here’s what to know about the lunar and solar eclipses that make up September’s eclipse season.

How Long Does This Eclipse Season Last?

The September 2025 eclipse season includes two eclipses — the full moon lunar eclipse in Pisces on Sept. 7 and the new moon solar eclipse in Virgo on Sept. 21. The days surrounding these celestial events will be ripe with intensity. Still, their energetic influence can generally be felt before and after the eclipses themselves occur. By that measure, the current eclipse season started brewing under the first-quarter moon on Aug. 30 PT/Aug. 31 ET and will wrap up by the following first-quarter moon on Sept. 29.

Curly_photo/Moment/Getty Images

What Do September’s Eclipses Mean?

Having the expansive North Node in dreamy Pisces and the release-oriented South Node in precise Virgo is taking all zodiac signs on a spiritual journey — one that involves letting go of their attachment to control and order, and embracing the free-flowing mysteriousness of life instead.

The lunar eclipse in Pisces on Sept. 7 is a time of emotional revelations and deep spiritual growth. The energy is pushing you to drop any delusions you’ve been holding onto and get acquainted with reality — but by doing so, you’ll actually create a better foundation on which to build something more magical than any flighty fantasy could ever be. Any upheaval will have a sparkly silver lining and will pave the way for massive future potential.

Whatever you do, make sure you’re staying open to the universe’s signs and symbols.

Two weeks later, the solar eclipse in Virgo on Sept. 21 brings a powerful reality check, challenging you to find a balance between your desire for dominance and your trust in the universe’s unpredictable plans. Boundaries, discipline, and maturity levels may get tested, and there might be some chaos that’s beyond your control — but it’s up to you to take charge of how you conduct yourself, manage your responsibilities, and maintain your own wellness.

Think back to what was happening in your life in mid-September of 2024, as well as the events taking place in mid-March of this year. Both of this September’s eclipses will write out additional chapters in whatever stories started crystallizing during these periods of time. Whatever you do, make sure you’re staying open to the universe’s signs and symbols, and avoid any moon manifestations until October, when the chaos of eclipse season dies down.

Ekaterina Goncharova/Moment/Getty Images

What Makes September’s Eclipse Season Special?

The North and South Nodes sit exactly opposite to one another in the heavens, so they can only be on one axis of the zodiac at a time. Because eclipses are simply new and full moons that align with the Nodes, eclipse cycles often overlap during the beginning or end of a Nodal transit.

During the last two eclipse seasons — which took place in March 2025 and September/October 2024 — eclipse cycles were in a state of transition, meaning one lunation was lighting up the Aries-Libra axis while the other was on the Pisces-Virgo axis.

However, September 2025’s eclipse season is the first and only in this current cycle during which both eclipses will take place right alongside the Nodes in Pisces and Virgo — meaning it’s arguably the most potent and focused eclipse season that’ll take place in these parts of the zodiac any time soon. Look at which houses of your birth chart are ruled by Pisces and Virgo for a glimpse into where these cosmic storylines are playing out.