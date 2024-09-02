Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

This week kicks off with a productive new moon in Virgo on Sept. 2, bringing the practical vibes of Virgo season to new heights and encouraging you to get a little more serious about making healthy changes to your routine. If you need to commit to some new financial habits or lay out a plan for success at work, this is a great time to start.

This week’s money tarot reading can help you make the most of the new moon energy, so peep the cards I pulled to help you navigate your career and finances throughout the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Monday’s new moon is sitting across the zodiac from Saturn, the stern planet of hard work and discipline. And when it comes to your finances this week, the Eight Of Pentacles is fully mirroring Saturn’s down-to-business influence. This card is a reminder that your hard work will pay off, so long as you continue making a sustained effort to improve your professional skills and stay focused on your financial goals. You may not be reaping the rewards of your current endeavors just yet, but with practice, patience, and perseverance, you’ll soon begin to see some tangible results.

Like the person depicted on the Eight Of Pentacles, who is diligently carving starts into a series of discs, now is a time for you to put your nose to the grindstone and fully immerse yourself in whatever money journey you’re on right now — whether that means stepping up your game for just a little bit longer to earn a raise at work, or just staying consistent with a side hustle until it starts making a profit. If you do, you’ll be able to enjoy the fruits of your labor soon enough.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

If you’re having anxieties about finances, it’s always a good idea to face your struggles head-on and plan how to get yourself in a better place. But with the Six Of Cups here, you may need to embrace some inner child healing first — that way you can quiet that voice of scarcity and regulate your nervous system before making any big decisions. This is the most nostalgic card of the deck, so think back on some happy, rose-colored memories to soothe your spirit and help you feel more grounded. You might also want to tap into the freedom you felt in your childhood by watching some of your fun TV shows from your youth or listening to some of your favorite songs from middle school.

It may also be time to start unpacking past situations that have instilled a scarcity mindset in you so you can invite in more abundance. Remind yourself that you get to make your own choices and take charge of your financial situation now — something your childhood self couldn’t do.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

With the Three Of Wands showing up, trust that your current professional plans are already in motion — but it’s up to you to monitor them to ensure things continue on the right path. The Three Of Wands is all about keeping an eye on your projects and anticipating any issues that could arise, so try to practice some foresight when it comes to matters at work.

Consider what goals you’re currently working toward or what projects you’re in the middle of, and then think about what might stand in the way of your success. Is your schedule getting packed and spreading your energy too thin? Do you think your boss plans to say no to an exciting idea you’ve pitched? Now is your opportunity to make adjustments that can allow you to avoid any obstacles and maintain smooth sailing — whether that means delegating some tasks so you can focus on the big ones or buttering up your boss with some added context that’ll boost your chances of having them give you the green-light.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.