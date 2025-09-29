Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Welcome to the last quarter of 2025! This week rolls us over into October, and here’s to hoping this fresh start brings more treats than tricks in the finance department. Astrologically, this weekend is a fabulous time to let go of things that are taking up valuable space in your life — think selling off old clothes you don’t wear for extra cash or doing a ritual to release yourself from a scarcity-based mindset. Whatever you’re doing, you’re making space for more abundance to manifest itself.

This week’s money tarot reading gives you numerous reasons to feel optimistic about what’s to come. Read on to see what the cards have to say about your finances and work life over the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

This is the second week in a row that the Two of Wands has made an appearance, indicating that there are loads of exciting decisions to make and new possibilities on the horizon when it comes to both money and career. Like the character on the card, you’ve got the whole world in the palm of your hand right now, so get a little more macro when it comes to your financial plans and spend more time considering the bigger picture. There’s no need to play small right now — the universe has a lot more opportunities in store for you than you even realize.

This card also brings potential for more worldly affairs and faraway travel in relation to money, so investing in an international product or company or even applying for a position that requires relocation could be lucrative. Stay open to possibilities when it comes to finances now, even if they feel foreign. Endless possibilities to increase your cash flow are right at your fingertips.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

Money anxiety can be so complex, as it often triggers feelings of guilt and shame on top of the inherent stress you’re already experiencing. So if you’ve been feeling critical of yourself for struggling with certain financial matters, it’s time to step up and start showing yourself some grace. The King of Cups is the ultimate card of emotional intelligence, as he leads with care and compassion rather than ruling with an iron fist. And this week, tapping into that level of emotional resilience will quell a lot of your finance-related fears.

Like the King of Cups, you have the power to employ a little more gentleness and understanding toward yourself when it comes to stressful money situations. Trust and honor your feelings as they come, but remind yourself that these moods will pass. You have the emotional strength necessary to pull through a difficult time and keep your heart intact through the process.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Maintaining a good attitude at work won’t magically make everything a walk in the park, but this week, it can surely be a game-changer. The Sun is one of the most optimistic and joyful cards in the tarot, symbolizing warmth, generosity, and a positive outlook. And right now, you have every reason to feel idealistic about what’s happening in your career. With the mystical sun coming out to heat things up, things you’ve invested time and work into may finally start to blossom. Believing in yourself, your work ethic, and your ideas is contagious in the best way.

Additionally, the solar energy of this card serves as a reminder that you are the center of your universe — so prioritize your needs, opinions, and desires at your job accordingly. Instead of getting sucked into everyone else’s orbit at work, let your confidence pull other people into yours instead. The brighter you shine, the more people will want to get close to your light, and more opportunities will inevitably come.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

For more, check out your horoscope.