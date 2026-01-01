A New Year’s Day Tarot Reading

Your tarot card for New Year’s Day is the Queen of Wands, which represents sparkly, positive qualities like confidence, passion, charisma, optimism, and determination. This one’s for everyone who celebrated exactly how they wanted to last night. Did you dance ‘til dawn? Kiss your date at midnight? Go to bed by nine? Queen energy means following your own path.

It’s such a refreshing mindset to have, especially if you spent the past few years — or maybe even your entire life? — trying to be everything to everyone. Maybe you’ve been spreading yourself thin or going along with the crowd. If so, the Queen suggests putting yourself first a little more often, and not feeling bad about it for a second.

This mindset shows up in little ways, like how you took control of your New Year’s Eve plans, but it can also trickle into other areas of life, from work and travel to friendships and relationships. This card suggests you’re about to take charge more often.

On the love front, the Queen of Wands is all about showing up fully. That might mean being blunt in your Hinge bio or spelling out exactly what you need from your partner. Do you typically dampen your laugh or play it cool? This is your cue to be extra radiant instead. The Queen is warm and friendly, but she’s also not afraid to stand out.

At work, this card suggests you’re ready to step out of the background and take on more of a leadership role. A promotion may already be on the way as a result of your hard work, but it can also be something you pursue in the months ahead. Instead of bottling up your ambition, let it shine.

The Queen of Wands takes people with her, too. As you succeed, lend a helping hand to others.

If you’re not a fan of the spotlight, or still aren’t sure how to back yourself, that’s OK. The Queen is still the card for you. In a tarot reading, she can pop up to remind you that any type of authenticity is great, even if it’s smaller or behind the scenes.

In fact, doing the things you want to do, even if they don’t get a ton of attention, is arguably even cooler. It takes some guts to carve your own path, but you’re already doing it!

For more, check out your horoscope.