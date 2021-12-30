Whether you tend to go through Tinder profiles as a mindless distraction while sitting at your office desk or you’re looking for a serious relationship, most dating app users can agree that swiping easily becomes a habit. In fact, 70% of Tinder users in the U.S. use the app multiple times a week. If you find yourself falling within that majority, you may be wondering how to write a good Tinder bio. Once they’ve caught a glimpse of your cute selfies or adorable shots with your dog, your bio should seal the deal on getting a right swipe.

“A good Tinder bio starts with standing out from the crowd by making your profile engaging,” certified relationship coach Amie Leadingham tells Bustle. She also recommends using humor make your bio more memorable and pique the curiosity of your potential matches.

Leadingham also suggests avoiding the “negatives'' when crafting your Tinder bio; a popular phrase that many people make the mistake of using is “no hookups.” While some may think this approach will discourage daters just looking for casual flings, starting with negativity right off the bat can be off-putting for the people you do want to attract. “[‘No hookups’] seems presumptuous and negative,” Leadingham says. “Focus on what you want instead.”

In other words, rather than listing the things you don’t want from a partner, be clear about what you’re looking for. For example, it’s a good idea to mention that you want a long-term partnership in your Tinder bio if that’s true for you — as Leadingham points out, a 2015 study conducted by Tinder showed that 80% of users are on the app to find an LTR. She also recommends viewing your bio as a “targeted marketing ad” and to keep it regularly updated. As you try out different inclusions and formats, you’ll start to notice patterns in the matches you make. Consider the positive trends, and cater your bio to them.

If you’re looking for some inspiration to start or refresh your own, here are 16 examples of good Tinder bios.

Funny Tinder Bios

Pros and cons of dating me: Pro, you won’t be single. Con: You’ll be dating me Just looking for something super casual, like marriage and children. Nothing serious! Two truths and a lie: I ran the Boston Marathon, I hate pineapple on pizza, one of these is a lie. If you’re looking for someone with a personality, you’re in luck! I have multiple.

Suggestive Tinder Bios

I’m vaxxed and waxed. Do what you will with that information. Looking for someone to hold the door open for me, but slap my butt as I walk through. My dog’s name is Remi, and he’s looking for a father… I, however, am looking for a daddy. Not picky about how tall you are, because everyone is the same height in bed.

Response-Provoking Tinder Bios

If you had to listen to one song for the rest of your life, what would it be? Give me your best pickup line. Tell me about the last time you cried, and I’ll tell you about mine. My most unpopular opinion is that Disney is overrated. What’s yours?

Cute Tinder Bios

I need someone to fill in for Timbaland’s half of the “Promiscuous” duet with Nelly Furtado. Trying to sing both by myself is getting really exhausting. Looking for the pepperoni to my pizza, the peanut butter to my jelly, the cheese to my crackers. Oh dang… now I’m hungry. I may not be the best cook, but I know how to whip up a great order with Uber Eats. Satisfaction guaranteed. Now taking applications for a boyfriend. Must be certified in cuddling and telling me I’m pretty. Swipe right to inquire within.

No matter which direction you decide to go in, these Tinder bios will have your matches itching to know more. And if you don’t see the results you want right away, opt for something different. Remember, Leadingham says it’s a good idea to switch up your bio on the reg anyway.

Experts:

Amie Leadingham, certified relationship coach