Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of April 6 - 12

Your card this week is the Seven of Cups, a symbol that represents choices, indecision, daydreams, and wishful thinking. It suggests everything feels scattered right now, like your mind is juggling too many thoughts and ideas. As you head into April, life might feel a little less grounded than usual. Instead of seeing a clear path to take, you’ll be met with a buzzy, confusing blur of choices that need to be made and tasks that need your attention. You’ll run here, there, and everywhere in an effort to check things off you to-do list, but likely won’t complete a single thing.

Part of it is outside your control. Everything and everyone needs you right now, and as a result you’re spread too thin. But some of this energy comes down to how you approach the day. You know when you unload the dishwasher, then stop halfway through to give your dog a haircut? It’s very that. It might also feel like you’re in a constant rush, even when you don’t need to be.

Therapists call this “urgency mode” and it can make you act unhinged — like you’re racing and running and never fully focused on one thing. The Seven of Cups reminds you to slow down and get organized. Try to get up an hour earlier and lay out of a plan for your day. It might also help to physically slow yourself down. If you catch yourself running down the street or inhaling your lunch, pause. Hopefully your mind will follow suit.

The Seven of Cups can also be a sign that you’re spoiled for choice. Take your love life, for example. It’s possible you have more matches right now than you know what to do with, and you aren’t sure who to focus on. This card reminds you to skip the “too good to be true” option. Try to see past the fantasy.

If you’re in a relationship, you might find yourself eyeing someone else, even though you’re happy. And at work, you might daydream about a new role or fantasize about what it would be like to venture into a new career field. Before you make any rash decisions or permanent changes, let the weird vibes settle.

This tarot card can also hint at a wild hair. Don’t be surprised if you wake up one day this week craving a major change. Spring is in the air, and you might feel cooped up or stir crazy. Just like the person on the card, you’ll stare at an array of options that could potentially make you feel better: a vacation, a hookup, a night out with friends. To scratch the itch, pick something that’s a little bit out there, and enjoy.

For more, check out your horoscope.