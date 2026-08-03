Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of August 3 – 9

Are you biting your tongue or trying to keep yourself from speaking out in some way? If so, why do you feel you can’t share what you want to? The tarot card I pulled for this week is the King of Swords, so if you’ve got something to say, it’s genuinely important that you express it — whether it’s a general idea you want to get out there or some pointed commentary you have for someone in particular. Instead of second-guessing yourself, sugarcoating your sentiments, or silencing your voice entirely, it’s time to step up and be more direct about your perspective.

This tarot royal is the highest and most assertive evolution of energy in the suit of swords, which is associated with communication, intellect, and mental connection. The King of Swords encourages you to speak out plainly, initiate any discussions that you find necessary, and stand tall in your truth. This figure is obviously in a position of power, and it implies that you may have more mental influence than you realize right now. Trust yourself to know what’s best and don’t be afraid to give others direction. You don’t have to be an expert or state everything perfectly — simply being confident and logical is enough to justify using your voice.

This card is not about arrogance or ego, but rather about having a strong enough belief in yourself that you are comfortable expressing your thoughts. Similarly, this card doesn’t imply your opinions should carry more weight than anyone else’s, but is merely a reminder that your opinions have more value than you realize. By saying what’s on your mind, you’re inherently inspiring others — and chances are, someone in your vicinity really does need to hear what you have to say.

There isn’t always going to be an easy moment for you to share your point of view, but this week, it’s especially important to find time to open up. You have a message to get off your chest right now, and while you might not know it when it happens, your words will hit hard and have a meaningful impact on the world around you. Plus, the confidence with which you express yourself will inspire others to chime in with their perspectives more eagerly, too — which is a perfect energy to embody as we approach chatty planet Mercury’s entrance into flamboyant and flashy Leo at the end of the week. Be loud and proud about who you are and what you want to say.