Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of December 1 - 7

Your pull for the week is the Eight of Wands, which represents movement, progress, change, and the need to make speedy decisions. If you’ve been feeling stuck or bored, then this card is great news. As you head into December, it won’t feel like you’re living the same dull day over and over again. Instead, something will spark — either internally or externally — and send you off in a new direction.

It could be an exciting work project, a new match on your dating apps, or a little surge of excitement that bubbles up in your stomach and says, “You know what? I’m going to do something different today.” Just like that, you’ll be inspired to have fun again.

In a tarot reading, the Eight of Wands suggests life will unfold in your favor, a lot like the viral “flow state” trend on TikTok. It’ll feel like you’re moving through the week with the greatest of ease: Chats with friends will be light and fun, you’ll feel at one with your partner, and your work days will be smoother than ever. What’s even better? Your brain will run like a well-oiled machine.

To make the most of this energy, tackle projects that have been weighing you down. There’s a good chance they won’t be nearly as hard as expected. And if they are, you’ll 100% be able to figure it out. At the same time, think about what you’d like to let go. Could this be the moment you finally cut off your situationship? Remember, this card is about making decisions, so stop waffling and send that breakup text.

For some, the Eight of Wands suggests there might be a hint of chaos in the air. Instead of letting it stress you out, this is your reminder to get comfy with the concept of back-up plans. If your date cancels, use that time to run errands or go to bed early. If you catch a cold, use the downtime to get some much-needed rest.

Allow yourself to pivot when needed and you’ll see how good it feels to accept random changes as they come your way. The version of you who existed last week might have freaked out or fallen apart. But the current version of you is comfortable rolling with the unexpected. How refreshing is that?

If you’re feeling extra frisky, you might even make a few last-minute decisions or go on random adventures in the days ahead. It all matches the spirit of the Eight of Wands.

