Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of November 24 - 30

Your tarot card for the week is The Empress, which represents creativity, beauty, abundance, and sensuality. It explains why you’ve been up until midnight looking for Friendsgiving recipes on Pinterest, and why you suddenly feel a pressing need to redecorate.

You’re likely looking for good food, great conversation, and cozy atmospheres, which makes this the perfect card for the days ahead. Whether you’re traveling home for Thanksgiving, hosting your very first dinner party, or flying solo, it suggests you’ll be in the mood to treat yourself — and everyone around you — extra well.

The Empress gives off the best hosting energy, so don’t be surprised if you morph into Ina Garten for the evening. Cut to you baking a pumpkin pie, lighting candles, refilling wine glasses, and schmoozing with your guests. The vibes will be immaculate.

This card suggests people will show up for you, too, and possibly in surprising ways. If you’re bracing for a tense family dinner, or don’t have high expectations for the holiday in general, there’s a good chance it’ll go more smoothly than you expect. There’s a hint of happiness in the air this week and it will (hopefully) inspire others to be good houseguests.

You’ll likely get sweet treatment from strangers, as well. Maybe the person in front of you at the coffee shop will pay for your latte, or the owner of your corner bodega will toss in a free candy bar, just because. Wherever you go this week, it’ll be like you’re the main character of a movie. The Empress encourages you to enjoy it, and embrace all the good things that come your way.

At work, it’ll feel like you’ve entered a flow state where you plan and complete projects with your coworkers, allowing you to slide into the long weekend with ease. In your relationship, you can expect a deeper sense of connection, like you’re a true unit. And if you’re single, there’s a good chance several unexpected conversations will kick off on the apps.

Staying home this week? Lucky you! It’s truly the perfect moment to rest and reset. Since The Empress is all about beauty and sensuality, you need to have a luxurious bad rot day. Treat yourself like a princess with a lush snack plate, selection of beverages, and multiple blankets. Lie back and savor the peace.

