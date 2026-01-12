Your card for the week is The Star, which points to inspiration, hope, and guidance. When it pops up in a tarot reading, it often means there’s something to look forward to on the horizon — even when it really doesn’t seem like it.

This is great news if you’re currently navigating a period of darkness or confusion. The Star has a tendency to appear in those overwhelming moments when you’re like, “Wait, what’s going on?” (It does follow the chaos of The Tower, after all.)

The thing about The Star is it suggests things will be OK, but it doesn’t necessarily point to when or how. While it’s a frustrating place to be, this card is all about trusting you’ll come out the other side of this phase in your life.

For now, you don’t need to make any major changes or have any epiphanies. In fact, you shouldn’t even try. The Star suggests you’ll end up where you need to be, and that your only goal this week is to hang out and wait in this weird, hazy, transitional period.

That said, you can keep your eye out for little signs or glimmers of better things to come. Are you unhappy at work? Maybe you’ll run into an old roommate who can put in a good word for you at her company. Going through a breakup? Right when you think you couldn’t get any sadder, you’ll see a cute friend of a friend at a party and feel a twinge of hope. Hang onto these small comforts.

If it helps, you can also create good moments for yourself by appreciating the little things. To give it a try, really lean into a “positive upward spiral,” almost as if you’re on a mission to find something good. Strike up a convo with the Trader Joe’s cashier about the frozen bean burrito you’re buying, count how many cute dogs you see in the park, or find a fun new show to watch.

There’s also something serene about this card, which could mean you’ll have some moments of calm in the days ahead. If you need to log off, go ahead. If you need some extra naps, take them. The Star is a reminder to look out for yourself now so that you can take on more in the future.

