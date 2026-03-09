Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of March 9 - 15

Your pull is the King of Cups, a card that points to emotional stability, fairness, and wisdom. The vibe is very much someone who stays cool under pressure, and that’s a mantra you can take with you into the week.

The energy of this card might remind you to keep a level head, especially if you’ve been on edge or if you find yourself in a stressful situation. As you go to work, field texts from friends, and navigate the dating scene, remember to take deep breaths — and take it all in stride.

You might find yourself feeling this way naturally. You’ll wake up unbothered and stay that way all day, even as tasks pile up on your plate. It might allow you to be the voice of reason for others, like a coworker who’s stressing out or a friend who just went through a breakup. Be the person they can turn to as they air out their feelings, and share your best advice.

If you feel shaky yourself, that’s your cue to step back and rebalance. Go to the gym to blow off steam or schedule a night to lay low and relax. You might have more going on than you can handle, but remember: you’ve felt that before and somehow always made it through. It sounds cheesy, but it’s true.

This card reminds you to be aware of what’s driving your thoughts and feelings. If you catch yourself over-explaining or overthinking, pause and do a self check-in. What are you trying to prove? Who are you trying to impress?

The same is true if you want to soothe yourself by overspending. Think about what’s really going on or what void you’re trying to fill. In these tense moments, sometimes all you need is a walk, a brain break, or a nap.

Look for ways to protect your energy as you go through the week. If someone ghosts you on the apps, for example, you might be inclined to take it personally, text all your friends, and swear off dating forever. While that’s valid, think of the precious mental energy you’re wasting on being mad at a stranger. See how it feels to unmatch and move on.

Starting today, keep an eye out for people who embody the King’s steady, clear-headed energy, and gravitate towards them. Since this card represents emotions, it might also be a sign to schedule a chat with your therapist. It will feel good to have someone support you for a change, so hop on that Zoom and let it all out.

For more, check out your horoscope.