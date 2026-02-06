This is your sign to go "color hunting" with friends.

When you want to see your friends, you might start overcomplicating things. You might get stuck on a theme, dress code, or when to meet, and it could be why get-togethers rarely make it out of the group chat. If it keeps happening to your inner circle, take it as a sign to branch out.

Right now, one of the best ways to bring your friend group together is the viral “color hunting” trend from TikTok. It’s fun, it’s free, and it offers the perfect excuse to meet up with friends. Instead of going to bars or out to brunch, you gather in a park or on a street corner, have everyone pick a color, and then you walk around looking for your color. As you go, you also snap photos of everything you see in that shade, sort of like you’re creating a mini art portfolio.

Creator @a.hopeworld recently went on a color-hunting date with friends. One person chose pink, another friend went for orange, and another blue. The trio strolled around their city, taking photos of fruit displays, postcard racks, signs, plants, and outfits, and at the end, displayed all of their pics in a grid. The results were stunning. But more importantly, they got to hang out.

In @a.hopeworld’s comments, one person said, “Awww, imma do color hunting with my friends too.” Another wrote, “Omg this is sooooo cute. All three so creative.” Dozens of other friend groups have shown off their color hunts on the app, like @visuals.by.doud, who walked around Paris with three pals to capture the sights in selected hues. Here’s why this trend should inspire your next hangout.

Take Your Friend Group “Color Hunting”

On the surface, color hunting seems like a cute TikTok trend. But if you take a closer look, it has so much more to offer. The best perk is that it’s an easy way to see your friends, which can be surprisingly difficult to organize otherwise.

“The more obvious barriers usually involve finances, scheduling, distance, and transportation,” Anissa Hernandez, MSW, a therapist at Fleurish Psychotherapy, tells Bustle about planning a hangout. Other barriers to seeing your besties, which aren’t always openly discussed, are mood, motivation, and misaligned expectations, she says.

Sometimes a dinner or a night out can seem tiring or overwhelming, making it easier to cancel. More traditional get-togethers also feel like a guaranteed way to spend $100. But something simpler, like a color hunt, feels like it could inject some life back into your get-togethers — and inspire people to get out of the house. Bonus points for getting a few extra steps in.

It’s novel, it’s free, and it gives you something fun to talk about, especially if you sit together afterward and show off your pics. “Right now, I’m noticing more people are interested in seeking this kind of genuine connection and community,” Hernandez says. Everyone’s craving a breath of fresh air, she adds, and this is one way to get it.

The trend also doesn’t take much planning, which is huge when you have flaky friends. “I’m all for bringing back the casual, simple, spontaneous hangout,” she says, and color hunting fits the bill. There’s no need to get dressed up or to make reservations, just throw on a coat, grab your phone, and meet at the park.

The guest list can also be flexible, so it’s OK if one or two people bail or someone wants to bring their partner. You can do it with one friend or 10. Toss the idea in your group chat, see who’s free to pop outside, and then agree on a place to meet up. Done and done.

Color hunting also leans into the offline, analog trend, which is all about putting your phone down and being more present. “This is a great way to get outside and touch some grass, literally and figuratively,” Hernandez says. Since no one will be scrolling social media, you can expect to have deep chats as you explore your city.

Having an objective, like looking for one specific color, is incredibly grounding and intentional, too. “All day, every day, we are constantly surrounded by distractions that keep our minds racing,” she says. “But color hunting forces you to be aware of your surroundings.”

As you keep your eyes peeled for all things blue, pink, or orange, it can reduce your anxiety and racing thoughts, and also improve your mood. “It’s a simple serotonin boost that you can share with a friend at no cost.”

Making The Most Of Your Color Hunt

Color hunting is all about gameifying your walk, Hernandez says, so keep that sense of fun in mind as you meet up. Once every friend chooses a color, start trekking around town and see what you can see. Look for your color in plants, shop windows, outfits, signs, and snap pictures of it all.

Check in with each other as you go, and maybe pull over for a quick coffee break. If you want, you could even turn it into a competition to see who finds the best examples of their color or takes the most stunning photos. Winner gets a free drink.

A color hunt can unfold in various locations, meaning you can go out more than once. Maybe you do your first color walk in your city or on Main Street downtown, then go to a park or botanical garden the next time. The quietest street can host a color hunt if you’re creative enough, but this does offer an excuse to go to some pretty locations.

While you can use a real camera, your phone also works just fine. And no, you don’t have to be an amazing photographer to participate in a color hunt. This is more about getting out of the house and seeing your besties, versus creating a perfect end product.

Source:

Anissa Hernandez, MSW, therapist at Fleurish Psychotherapy