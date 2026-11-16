Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of November 16 - 22

Why go at things all alone when you can pool your resources and call on others to help you get the job done even better? This week’s tarot reading delivers the Three of Pentacles, which is the ultimate card of teamwork. With this energy on your side, it’s important to set your ego aside and put your “lone wolf” tendencies to bed — at least temporarily. Would you realistically be getting more done or reaching greater levels of success if you were more open to fostering a collaborative environment in your life? What might be going more smoothly for you if you were to focus on cooperating with those around you?

The truth is, it’s difficult to even imagine the great feats that can be achieved when you’re working as a team, because other people bring perspectives and skill sets that are completely different from yours. But, that’s exactly what makes collaborating with others so valuable. There’s a reason the saying “It takes a village” exists when describing how to do something meaningful or challenging. When everyone contributes something, you can get a wider variety of tasks accomplished — and you can do so more quickly, too.

The imagery on the card itself is a perfect representation of this sentiment. It depicts three people — an architect, a masonry worker, and a clergyman — coming together for a meeting inside of a church that they’re building. Their areas of expertise are all completely different, but in order for this church to be the best that it can be, all three of them must work in tandem to refine and execute the plans. This means the architect designs the building, the worker builds it, and the clergyman provides insight into the purpose of the space and what’s requisite for a place of worship. Without this unique trio of talents and experiences, this church couldn’t come together as it should, could it?

This week, you may find yourself in a situation that you’re not totally equipped to handle on your own — whether that’s a professional opportunity, a social obligation, a creative project, or anything else. Or perhaps you’ll realize that something you’ve been working on solo could benefit greatly from an extra hand or additional point of view. No matter the situation, trust that leaning into your community and working as a group is going to be the best choice. You never know what synergy will come when you bring multiple minds together on something. They say teamwork makes the dream work, so embrace that collaborative mindset. Plus, now that Mercury retrograde is finally over, it’s much easier to communicate your ideas and share information freely.