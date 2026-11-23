2026 has been a challenging year for many people — and astrologically speaking, the past month alone has been a very rocky road. Venus retrograde turned relationships inside out and had everyone reevaluating what’s meaningful to them, while Mercury retrograde threw a wrench in schedules and projects, turning everything into an obstacle course. Everyone’s fighting their own unique battle, whether you can see it from the outside or not. But this week, you may finally hit a turning point that allows you to begin a new journey toward healing.

There’s a full moon hitting on Tuesday, Nov. 24, and this marks the midpoint of the current lunar cycle. This lunation is particularly intellectually illuminating, with the potential to spark revelations that help things click into place. Whether you’ve been dealing with intense struggles or just wading through the inconveniences of the recent retrogrades, this week — assisted by this powerful full moon — will begin turning things around and showing you the light at the end of the tunnel.

Enter the Six of Swords, which is the card I pulled for this week’s energy. It depicts an adult and a child sitting on a bare-bones boat wrapped in blankets, with a garden of upright swords stabbed into the boat’s floor in front of them, symbolizing their many recent struggles. They’re both looking downward to indicate exhaustion, but there’s a third person in the boat who is rowing them across a body of water — taking them away from the choppy waves behind them and rowing toward more serene seas.

This week, you too are being rowed to a safer and more calming space, so it should finally feel like you can breathe again. This trajectory change might happen by chance, as the full moon could catalyze a perspective shift or reveal a new opportunity. However, it might involve a more active decision on your end, too, requiring you to proverbially call a boat and ask for help to get you out of a negative situation.

Whether you take the lead in your own rescue or simply accept the assistance that comes your way, know that you can finally breathe a sigh of relief, as better days lie ahead. You’re kicking off a brand new journey — one that allows you to start fresh and leave your baggage behind — so give yourself a moment to breathe and recover, then start thinking about how you’d like to debut your brand-new era. We are so back, baby (or we will be soon, anyway).