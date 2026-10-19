Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of October 19 - 25

Get ready to jump into action, because the tarot card I pulled for this week is the Knight of Swords — the fastest-moving and most high-energy knight of the bunch. Air is the tarot suit associated with intellect, ideas, and communication, so this card is about having a clear-cut mission and moving toward it without haste, doubt, or distraction. This knight knows exactly what he wants to do, say, and accomplish, and he’s seeking the most direct route possible toward his objectives. This week, you’re being asked to move with an equal amount of clarity and directness in order to get where you know you need to be.

You can see the Knight of Swords’ focus and intensity depicted visually on the card, as he’s shown with his sword held high in the air, piercing through the sky as he charges forward on his horse — which appears to be leaping through the air while mid-gallop. The jagged clouds and wind-blown trees in the background indicate that weather conditions may be unsteady, but the knight’s focus remains fixed on his destination regardless.

However, if you’re tapped into the current astrology, you’ll know that the full-speed-ahead nature of the Knight of Swords feels like it’s in direct contrast with the sludgy and introspective retrograde vibe that’s dominating the cosmic scene right now. Venus retrograde is raging hard, hitting one of its peak moments as it collides with the sun on Friday. On Saturday, Mercury retrograde kicks off too, meaning two important personal planets are asking you to pump the brakes and go into reflect-and-revise mode.

So how can you make sense of this seemingly contradictory blend of energies? Well, charging swiftly forward on things without a second thought might not typically be the most advisable behavior under double retrogrades, but that doesn’t mean you have to be wishy-washy or passive. This week, approach things with directness and cut straight through the BS. Say exactly what you mean without wasting time with unnecessary fluff, and if something needs to get done, move with as much intention and confidence as you can. Retrogrades don’t equal inefficiency, so do your best to stay laser-focused.

Of course, it’s also important to remember that Mercury retrograde doesn’t actually start until Saturday — so the work week brings the final days before this fleet-footed planet starts going haywire. If you’ve got loose ends to tie up on projects, logistical conversations that need to be initiated, or scheduling details that need to be agreed upon, now is your last chance to lock in and knock things off your to-do list without Mercury retrograde’s wonky energy throwing things off-course. Keep your eye on the prize and don’t waste a moment second-guessing yourself. Set yourself up for success and take initiative while you can.