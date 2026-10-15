This Year’s Venus Retrograde Is Here To Make Over Your Love Life

Spooky season isn’t messing around this year, as October’s astrology brings two heavy-hitting retrogrades. Mercury retrograde hits the scene with its usual logistical snags come Oct. 24, but there’s another backspin in town that might be even more impactful: Venus retrograde. Venus is reversing course from Oct. 3 until Nov. 13, taking everyone on a deep reassessment and reflection journey in regards to romance, relationships, and even self-worth. Knowing what to expect from the autumn 2026 Venus retrograde can help you navigate the upcoming month in a way that’s helpful instead of stressful.

Venus in astrology is the cosmic ruler of partnership, romance, luxury, and people’s values in general. Named after the Roman goddess of love and beauty, this personal planet governs the way people attract things into their lives, as well as their aesthetic tastes and the way they build connection with others. Unlike Mercury, which retrogrades every few months, Venus only reverses course every year and a half, and it does so for about six weeks at a time. This means approximately 40 days and 40 nights of the love planet moving backward at an ultra slow pace.

Whenever Venus retrogrades, it’s a time to reassess your values and explore the underbelly of your relationships and romantic desires. Missed connections could come back around, unresolved disagreements in relationships could resurface, and you may find yourself reevaluating what actually feels worth your time, in love and beyond. Look out for exes, as Venus retrograde often brings past lovers back into your purview, for better or worse. If possible, it’s best to avoid planning milestone relationship moments during Venus retrograde, such as weddings or proposals. And because Venus rules beauty, it’s also advisable to put off anything that’s meant to dramatically alter your appearance, such as a getting dramatic new haircut, undergoing major cosmetic treatments, or even shopping for a new wardrobe.

Shutterstock

This autumn, Venus retrograde is kicking off in sultry and secretive Scorpio, then dipping back into flirty and bubbly Libra. Here’s what to know about Venus retrograde 2026 and how to use this slower-paced energy to your advantage.

How Long Is This Venus Retrograde?

The current Venus retrograde began at exactly 3:16 a.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 3, and it’ll go on until 7:27 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 13 — which happens to be the same day that the upcoming Mercury retrograde will come to an end, too. Who says Friday the 13th can’t be lucky? During Venus’ backspin, it’ll have rewound through about sixteen degrees of the zodiac, spanning over the first decan of Scorpio and the last decan of Libra.

This is a strong opportunity to face your shadow side and examine how it manifests in your love life.

Venus retrograde is only officially active for those six weeks. However, pre- and post-retrograde shadow periods are part of every planetary retrograde cycle, occurring before and after the backspin itself. The shadow periods are helpful for introducing the themes of a retrograde before it happens, and giving you an opportunity to integrate the lessons you learned once it’s over. This time around, Venus retrograde’s pre-shadow began back on Aug. 31 — so think back to what was happening in your love life or internal landscape throughout September, as it can offer you insight into what you’re working through now.

Shutterstock

Once Venus stations direct on Nov. 13, the post-retrograde shadow will officially begin, and that’ll last through Dec. 15. Use this period to process whatever circumstances, realizations, or realignments came up during the retrograde, and focus on repair and integration. Each Venus retrograde helps you get to know yourself, your values, your attachment styles, and your desires a little better. This post-shadow is the perfect time to take things slow as you settle into a deeper sense of self-awareness.

The Meaning Of Venus Retrograde 2026

Venus is retrograding through the mysterious and sensitive sign of Scorpio from Oct. 3 through Oct. 25, which comprises the first half of the backspin. As a water sign, Scorpio is involved with emotional matters — especially those that are clandestine, complicated, or deeply buried — so this retrograde could pull some raw truths, hidden fears, or uncomfortable feelings up from beneath the surface. Be prepared to work through issues relating to jealousy or control, specifically in regards to love or money. The cosmic scorpion’s radical honesty can help you face the parts of your subconscious that are subtly shaping the way you approach relationships and the things you attract.

The breakthroughs and revelations that come up now may feel especially vulnerable.

Starting Oct. 24, Venus will backtrack into diplomatic and harmony-loving Libra. In contrast to Scorpio — a sign that Venus often struggles in — Libra is one of this lover planet’s home-bases in the zodiac, so the latter half of the retrograde should feel lighter than the former. At this point, the backspin begins to highlight the social and intellectual dynamics of your partnerships rather than the secrets and sensitivities. If there’s imbalance in relationships or an unfair distribution of energy in your romantic life, now’s a good time to address it and equal out the playing field. You’ll have a strong desire for peace and justice, so it can be a good time to right past wrongs. Venus in Libra is also associated with art and aesthetics, so you may find that your tastes are changing when it comes to what you’re drawn to and the way you visually express yourself.

Venus Retrograde: Dates To Know

The first week of Venus retrograde set the tone for the weeks ahead, as Venus immediately met up with Mercury (which is in its own pre-retrograde shadow phase), allowing you to put your feelings into words. Venus then squared off with passionate Mars, pushing you to bridge the gaps when it comes to aligning your values with your desires.

One of the defining alignments in this Venus retrograde hits on Oct. 20, when Venus squares off with power-hungry Pluto — an aspect that’ll reverberate through this entire retrograde cycle. This could inflame any suppressed jealousy issues or quiet power struggles that have been plaguing your relationships or serving as an undercurrent in your love life, forcing you to deal with whatever’s come up in the past few weeks head-on.

Dejan Marjanovic/E+/Getty Images

However, the real turning point in the retrograde takes place on Oct. 23 — the first day of Scorpio season — which is when the sun and Venus will cross paths at the first and very highly-charged degree of Scorpio. This alignment is known as a Venus cazimi, and it marks the halfway point of the retrograde as well as the finale of Venus’ back trot through Scorpio. During the cazimi, Venus will be facing off with wounded-healer Chiron and still be in a strong clash with Pluto. The breakthroughs and revelations that come up now may feel especially vulnerable, but this is a strong opportunity to face your shadow side and examine how it manifests in your love life, your finances, and your own self-worth.

Two days later, Venus will backspin into Libra — but not before Mercury retrograde begins on Oct. 24. Because this mental planet is backspinning in the same sign Venus just spent three weeks retrograding through, you may find that you’re reviewing some similar themes, but from a more logical and intellectual perspective. At this point, energies get a lot lighter, friendlier, and easier to work with, Venus positively connects with the North and South Nodes of Destiny on Oct. 30, allowing you to see how the trials and tribulations of the past month have been meaningful and meant to be. Once November hits, Venus will be blowing a kiss to both lucky Jupiter and motivating Mars, giving you an optimistic boost toward growth using your retrograde reflections.