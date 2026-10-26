Anything worth having is worth waiting for, right? That’s what the current astrology seems to be supporting, anyway. This week kicks off with a full moon in grounded and reliable Taurus. This fixed earth sign is all about moving slowly but steadily toward your goals, ensuring you can sustain your efforts and yield the most pleasurable of possible results. Taurus zodiac energy knows that good things take time, so don’t expect overnight success or quick fixes right now.

Additionally, this week is defined by the retrogrades of both Mercury and Venus — two close-to-home planets that have a major impact on personal matters, like communication, logistics, and relationships. When planets backspin, it’s a good time to slow your roll and assess where things stand. Reflecting on your plans, choices, and circumstances will get you much further than trying to rush to a finish line.

Given this astro weather, it makes perfect sense that the card that came up for this week’s tarot reading is the Seven of Pentacles. The card depicts someone pensively standing in front of a green leafy crop, admiring its apparent growth and potential future value. The lush plant is covered in big golden pentacles, which represents its high worth and the abundance it can bring to its steward.

What have you been working toward over time? Where have you invested your care and patience and effort in hopes that something will continually grow stronger and more fruitful? Whether it’s a relationship, a career goal, or a personal milestone, the Seven of Pentacles is here to pat you on the back and remind you that your efforts will most certainly be rewarded. Even if you’ve been at something for a long time, don’t throw in the towel or lose patience just yet — as this week is likely to bring some real progress or prosperity as a result of your dedicated work.

With double-whammy retrogrades in the air and the power of the steady-footed full moon on your side, it’ll be great to spend some time this week examining what’s been gaining traction in your life. It’s important that you keep persevering through the dry spells or difficulties have made you want to give up, as simply doing something that seems “easier” or quicker will be much less fulfilling or lucrative. If you want something to grow big and strong, you have to show up and nurture it. Whatever it is you’d like to help along its path will benefit greatly from your patience and prowess.