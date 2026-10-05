Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of October 5 - 11

If you’re ready for a reset, the first full lunar cycle of autumn is on its way — as the week culminates in a powerful new moon on Oct. 10. This lunation takes place in Libra, which is the zodiac’s cardinal air sign, as well as the ruler of partnerships, agreements, and justice. Having the moon here can inspire everyone to work more synergistically with the people, energies, and resources that are available to them. It encourages you to carve out a new path that feels balanced and in alignment with your needs and those of others.

With that in mind, it makes sense that the tarot card I pulled for the collective this week happens to be the clever and optimistic Page Of Swords. Swords are the suit associated with the intellectual and communication-oriented element of air in astrology, which is the territory in which Libra resides. Meanwhile, the Pages in tarot are known for their youthfulness and naivete — but what they lack in experience is almost always made up for in their enthusiasm and excitement for all of life’s possibilities.

This week, you may find yourself feeling freshly inspired, carried away by a thrilling new idea, a titillating new connection, or an insatiable new curiosity. Breaking out of your mental paradigm and seeing the potential in exploring a different way of thinking could shake you out of any stagnant phase you may have gotten stuck in, allowing you to see things from a much more idealistic perspective. Lean into this inspiring and open-minded vibe as you navigate your thoughts and social connections this week. Let yourself be curious! It’s not immature to keep asking “why?” or to continually seek answers to all of life’s “What if”s. Tell your inner naysayer to save their doubts and pessimism for another day, because now’s a time to let yourself experience excitement.

The only thing to be wary of with the Page Of Swords is that sometimes the initial dopamine rush and burst of inspiration can fizzle out quickly if you don’t have a solid plan in place to give it some structure. Instead of getting totally lost in space, channel some of your enthusiasm toward sketching out tangible steps to take that’ll serve as a foundation for whatever you’re pursuing. Cosmic hint: Saturday’s new moon is the perfect time to do it, as this lunation is highly supportive of planting fresh seeds or starting new things.