Your tarot card for the week is the Queen of Cups, which points to emotional intelligence, intuition, compassion, and kindness. This card reminds you to take good care of yourself and others, especially when life gets chaotic.

Let’s say you have a busy work week ahead. Instead of plowing through and doing the most, the Queen of Cups is a reminder to schedule in some downtime wherever you can (and fun, too). It’s basically a warning against letting yourself get too stressed or too caught up in the hustle.

To prevent burnout, try having mini check-ins with yourself throughout the day as a way see where you’re at mentally and emotionally, and then actually listen to that little voice inside your head. Is it telling you to slow down? Switch lanes? Pull off at a rest stop? Do what you need to do to keep your proverbial gas tank full.

Since the Queen of Cups is all about compassion, it also reminds you to not feel too upset when things don’t go your way. If you’re frustrated or stuck, think about what you’d tell your best friend in the same situation, then say it to yourself. (Of course, you can also text your best friend and get their advice.)

Speaking of friends, the Queen of Cups could be a sign that you’re the one who will be answering a few frantic phone calls this week. Whether it’s your partner stressing at work, your mom worrying about the holidays, or your friend freaking out after an interview, you may have to spend some time calming them down in the days ahead.

It could be time-consuming, but here’s the thing: You’ll likely know exactly what to say. Even if you normally struggle to offer advice, something will be in the air this week and you’ll feel more equipped than ever before to offer a comforting word. If you come up empty, remember that simply listening to someone when they’re stressed can be just as helpful.

While it’ll feel good to be there for the people in your life, listen to your inner voice if it says you’re doing too much. It’s OK to step away, take a breather, or say you need to get back to them later. Quick breaks here and there will ensure you’re able to show up for others while still showing up for yourself.

