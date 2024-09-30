Where would you be without the therapist of your friend group? This person answers your texts at 2 a.m., will meet you for coffee to figure out why your life is in shambles, and will give you the best hug ever — but only after listening to you vent for an hour.

The world doesn’t deserve this type of person, and yet they’re some of the best friends you could ever ask for. As the therapist of the friend group, this pal is likely an amazing listener, an ideal sounding board, and someone who’s filled to the brim with hot takes and great advice.

According to Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion, these traits come naturally to certain earth and water signs. These members of the zodiac understand the importance of a good vent sesh, which means they’ll kick back and read your 10-paragraph text — all without feeling the need to chime in with a story of their own.

These zodiac signs are supportive, too. If you need help through a breakup or guidance during a big move, they’ll have your back the entire time. Since they love to help people, they’ll happily guide you through a dark or stressful time until you come out the other side. They’re mature, grounded, stable, and steady and always know what to say.

Keep reading below for the zodiac signs who have what it takes to be the therapist of the friend group, according to an astrologer.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

urbazon/E+/Getty Images

Cancers can tell right away when something’s off with a friend. If you sigh heavily or seem distant during a get-together, they’ll rush over and ask you what’s wrong. As an empathetic water sign ruled by the moon, Bell says Cancers are always ready to absorb everyone else’s emotions. Their goal? To help lighten your load.

This sign feels things deeply, so they understand what it’s like to need a shoulder to cry on. They’ll encourage you to vent for as long as you need, whether in person or via text. “They’ve got that warm, nurturing energy, so talking to them is like getting wrapped in a cozy blanket,” says Bell.

Cancers listen without judgment, too, and they always seem to know exactly what to say to make you feel seen and understood. They’re the best at validating tough emotions and they’ll also encourage you to dig deeper to get to the root of a problem.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Laura Du Ve//Refinery29 Australia - We Are Many Image Gallery/Refinery29/Getty Images

If you’re looking for life advice, Virgo’s your gal. “This is the friend who has a solution for literally everything,” says Bell. “You can come to them with a problem and they’ll have a step-by-step action plan ready to go.”

As an earth sign ruled by detailed-oriented Mercury, Virgos not only have their own lives sorted out but also the lives of everyone around them. They tend to be the go-to therapists of the friend group thanks to their practical advice and ability to break problems down into manageable chunks.

Did you just quit your job? Leave a relationship? A Virgo will tell you exactly what to do next. “Their superpower is making you feel like you can handle anything,” says Bell. If you need to talk it out or go over a pros and cons list, you can also expect to have their undivided attention. Don’t be surprised if they schedule an hour into their calendar, almost like an appointment.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

ABRAHAM GONZALEZ FERNANDEZ/E+/Getty Images

Capricorns have a calm energy, which means they have what it takes to solve arguments in the group chat or bad moods on a girl’s trip. They’ll suggest everyone has a glass of water or a bite to eat well before a disagreement ensues, and will take over when everyone else is melting down in the airport.

They’re also the best when it comes to giving career advice. “Capricorns are that one friend who has it all figured out, even when you don’t,” says Bell. As an earth sign governed by rule-abiding Saturn, they’re steady, dependable, and always thinking 10 steps ahead.

An organized Capricorn will keep your friend group happy and intact, but where they shine is during one-on-one, therapy-style chats. “If you’re spiraling, they’ll pull you back down to earth and remind you of your long-term goals,” says Bell. “They’ve got that ‘tough love’ energy but in the best way possible.”

If you’re sad, mad, stressed, or overwhelmed, a Capricorn will encourage you to let it all out — and then they’ll force you to fix your life. Expect weekly check-ins where they ask for updates.

Source:

Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion