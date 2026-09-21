Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of September 21 - 27

This week is bursting with new beginnings and fresh opportunities for growth, so it’s a good time to check in on your goals and get in touch with where you want to spend your energy. Tuesday brings the autumn equinox and the sun’s entry into the sign of Libra, ushering in new seasons both astrologically and astronomically. Once the weekend hits, the full Harvest Moon in leadership-oriented Aries lights up the skies along with everyone’s intuition, encouraging you to trust your instincts and act on whatever your spirit recognizes as the right way to go.

As these important cosmic events unfold, you’ll want to maintain momentum and keep your eyes on the road — as the tarot card I pulled for the week ahead is the Chariot. When this card shows up, it usually means you’re already en route somewhere, whether literally or symbolically. The important thing to remember is that the Chariot is yours to steer, so don’t give up your agency by letting someone else steal the wheel on your journey. Even if you trust someone to take care of your vehicle, no one knows exactly where you’re going or the precise route you want to take as well as you do.

The Chariot indicates that you have a safe and stable container through which you can get to your destination, metaphorically speaking — whether that destination is a personal goal, a developing relationship, or a career milestone. As you continue on your journey, your job is to make sure you keep yourself on the road and running smoothly. Do you have a map pulled up to guide you in the right direction? Are you maintaining the logistical matters necessary to keep yourself functional and in motion? Get clear on your intentions and your plan for success, then make sure you’re taking care of the little details that’ll keep you on track to your goals.

It’s also interesting to note that the Chariot is one of the 22 Major Arcana cards, meaning it’s likely speaking to themes that span beyond the current moment and into more consequential or longer-term endeavors. Perhaps you’ve been headed toward a specific goal, vibe, or outcome for a while now — and if so, the new beginnings energies of this week can help you reach a turning point or pick up some speed.

Additionally, the Chariot is the tarot card that is associated with the sign of Cancer in astrology, and it just so happens that motivating planet Mars is currently moving through the final degrees of this zodiac sign. It’ll make its final steps through Cancer throughout this week, finally ingressing into Leo on Sunday — so this feels like a sign to tap into some of Mars’ bold, brave, and ambitious energy. Keep your spirits high and stay locked in. Between Mars’ go-getter attitude and the Chariot’s destination-oriented focus, there’s no doubt you’ll get to where you want to go.