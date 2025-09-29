Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of September 29 - October 5

This week’s pull is the Knight of Swords, which represents ambition, focus, and assertiveness, as well as impatience and the potential for chaos. It’s always refreshing to see this card after a long, slow period of planning. If you’ve been carefully drawing up to-do lists and schedules, it suggests it’s officially time to get up and take action.

The Knight of Swords can suggest that life will unfold all on its own — potentially before you feel 100% ready. A meeting you’ve been prepping for may get pushed up or an event might be canceled at the last minute, and you’ll have to scramble to reroute.

If you aren’t a fan of the unexpected, you might find yourself sending a few SOS texts to friends. “Everything’s so chaotic!!! Save meee.” While you should definitely vent — and ask for support or advice, if you can — these moments also serve as a nice reminder that you can’t control everything. (Sorry, Virgos.)

That said, there’s an even better chance that you’ll be the one to kick things into high gear. The Knight, shown on a charging horse with a sword held high, suggests you’ll feel antsier than usual this week, like you’re buzzing with energy and ready to go. Instead of waiting for the timing to be “just right” before you make a move, just do it.

Don’t be surprised if you make a bold, out-of-the-blue decision in the days ahead. Even if it doesn’t end up working out, it’ll feel good to shake up the status quo and show yourself that you’re capable of making a change whenever you want. Sometimes you just need to start moving and prove to yourself that it’s not so scary.

Since the swords suit represents your mind, this card points to the potential for random strokes of genius, too. If you get inspired to start a new project, consider “moving in silence” and keeping it to yourself — at least for now. That way you can let your ideas marinate, and see how you truly feel about them, before you get any outside opinions that could cloud your judgment.

The Knight of Swords also represents speed and action, which is why it might feel right to interpret your card literally. Go for a jog, ride your bike, try power-walking — anything that’ll send you zooming down the street. It might be just what you need to break free of old energy.

For more, check out your horoscope.