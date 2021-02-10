Astrology
3 Zodiac Signs Taurus Likely Regrets Breaking Up With
Once this bull makes up its mind, there's no turning back.
Taurus is known for being the most stubborn sign in the zodiac. Once the bull makes up their mind, there's no turning back. But when it comes to love, this Venus-ruled sign is a total romantic at heart. No matter how bad things got at the end or how they may seem on the outside post-breakup, there's always going to be a small part of Taurus that misses their ex. According to astrologers, there are three zodiac signs Taurus will likely regret breaking up with most.
"This is a sign that likes to get comfortable, and breakups can seriously mess with that comfort vibe," Crystal B, professional predictive astrologist, tells Bustle. "Depending on who initiated the breakup, they'll likely need some downtime to process what happened. They might even get a delayed reaction to the events leading up to the end."
Taurus is a fixed sign, which means they value stability and the thought of change makes them uncomfortable. Because of that, it's hard for Taurus to let anyone go, including a bad partner. According to Crystal B, their minds tend to get fixated on ideas, and it takes them a bit of time to break away from those thoughts.
However, once Taurus feels like they're done with someone, they like to say they're done for good. According to astrologer Michelle Welch, Taurus doesn't typically regret ending a relationship due to their slow and methodical thought process. In fact, it's actually more common for bulls to stay in relationships that aren't working than end one too soon.
However, certain relationships will always stick with them. No matter how hard they try to forget them, these are the three zodiac signs Taurus will regret breaking up with.
Sources:
Crystal B, professional predictive astrologist and astrotherapist
Michelle Welch, astrologer and owner of SoulTopia, LLC