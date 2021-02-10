3 Zodiac Signs Taurus Likely Regrets Breaking Up With

Taurus is known for being the most stubborn sign in the zodiac. Once the bull makes up their mind, there's no turning back. But when it comes to love, this Venus-ruled sign is a total romantic at heart. No matter how bad things got at the end or how they may seem on the outside post-breakup, there's always going to be a small part of Taurus that misses their ex. According to astrologers, there are three zodiac signs Taurus will likely regret breaking up with most.

"This is a sign that likes to get comfortable, and breakups can seriously mess with that comfort vibe," Crystal B, professional predictive astrologist, tells Bustle. "Depending on who initiated the breakup, they'll likely need some downtime to process what happened. They might even get a delayed reaction to the events leading up to the end."

Taurus is a fixed sign, which means they value stability and the thought of change makes them uncomfortable. Because of that, it's hard for Taurus to let anyone go, including a bad partner. According to Crystal B, their minds tend to get fixated on ideas, and it takes them a bit of time to break away from those thoughts.

However, once Taurus feels like they're done with someone, they like to say they're done for good. According to astrologer Michelle Welch, Taurus doesn't typically regret ending a relationship due to their slow and methodical thought process. In fact, it's actually more common for bulls to stay in relationships that aren't working than end one too soon.

However, certain relationships will always stick with them. No matter how hard they try to forget them, these are the three zodiac signs Taurus will regret breaking up with.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) No one will ever understand Taurus as much as another Taurus. It's why a Taurus-Taurus relationship is one that will be hard for them to forget. According to Welch, this is one of the few signs that can successfully date their own sign. "They both give equally to the relationship, which can be rare and virtually irreplaceable," she says. "This being said, if found and lost, it would be the ultimate 'one that got away.' Both partners will feel regret and forever yearn for each other." However, since they're both stubborn, getting back together might not actually happen.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Opposite sign pairings tend to make some of the most memorable and intense relationships. As Taurus' polar opposite, Scorpio will always be someone Taurus longs for. According to Crystal B, "There's an intense sexual connection, a craving, an intoxication, and an addiction that can come along when these two signs come together. If things don’t work out in the way they hoped, it can be absolutely crushing." Even if the breakup was for the best, Scorpio will still be on Taurus' mind.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Taurus and Aquarius make an interesting pair because they aren't exactly a match made in heaven. Taurus looks for warmth and affection in relationships, while Aquarius is notoriously cold. Aquarius also tends to look for more space in relationships than Taurus likes to give. However, these two fixed signs will find each other fascinating from the beginning. "They might but heads more often than not, but the make-up factor (particularly when it comes to the makeup sex!) can be intoxicating," Crystal B says. Aquarius will always keep Taurus guessing with their unpredictability, and Taurus will never stop trying to connect the dots. They'll find themselves analyzing what went wrong and how things could've been different.

