Here's How Being A Fixed Zodiac Sign Affects Your Love Life

Even if you only know the basics of astrology, you're probably familiar with the element of your zodiac sign, which is either fire, earth, air, or water. But there are many ways to categorize the signs in addition to elements, and one of the most important ones to know is your zodiac sign's modality. Modalities in astrology are like the signs' "modus operandi," or their way of operating in the world, and they fall into three groupings: cardinal, fixed, or mutable signs. If you're a Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, or Aquarius, then you're one of the fixed zodiac signs of the bunch — which says a lot about your personality, the way you work, and your romantic relationships.

Your modality can say a lot about the way you approach various aspects of your life. For instance, it can tell you the role you play within a group and your attitude toward a major life change. So while Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius may not seem similar on the surface, their fixed-sign nature shines through in unexpected ways. Taurus is known for being grounded and more traditional, while Aquarius is known for being more unique, forward-thinking, and eccentric. Scorpio is known for being mysterious and intense, while fire sign, Leo, is known for loving the spotlight. But these fixed signs represent some of the most reliable, committed, and stable personalities of the zodiac — and these qualities come into play when considering how being a fixed sign affects your love life.

What It Means To Be A Fixed Zodiac Sign

If you're a fixed sign (or if you're crushing on one), read on. Fixed signs Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius excel when it comes to being a stabilizing force — whether that's at work or within relationships. It's easy for them to set their eye set on a specific goal, make a plan for it, and put in the sustained work that's necessary to achieve that goal. However, once they've fixed their laser-focus onto what they want, they will be resistant to changing course. "Fixed signs like to stabilize things and they are slow to change anything — including their own ideas," astrologer Leslie Hale of Keen.com tells Bustle.

While the fixed signs in astrology can be stubborn, as they prefer to stick to their own plan and stay within their personal comfort zone, this also makes them some of the most loyal and committed zodiac signs of the bunch. Fixed signs pride themselves on following through on what they've started, so you can count on them to be there in times of need and deliver on their promises.

Each element type has one sign in each modality, which means that the fixed signs are comprised of one fire, earth, air, and water sign. That said, Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius will each express their fixed sign qualities differently within relationships and life in general, but you'll still see these aspects of their personality shine through regardless.

How Being A Fixed Zodiac Sign Affects Your Love Life

Even though each fixed sign is unique and has their own approach to love, they still have some basic things in common. The perks of dating a fixed sign? Loyalty and commitment is a big deal to them, so if you're looking for something long-term, they're naturally inclined toward that. If you put in the work, a fixed sign lover will be there for you through thick and thin. The red flags? Fixed signs can be stubborn and prefer to do things their own way, so if you're looking to prioritize flexibility and total open-mindedness, it can be more challenging to make it work. Don't expect to change a fixed sign, no matter how deeply in love you fall.

Fixed earth sign Taurus has a slow and steady approach to love, and they're known as one of the most stabilizing signs of the zodiac. It may take time for them to fall for someone, but when they do, their fixed sign nature allows them to commit through good times and bad, making them patient and reliable lovers. In fact, once a Taurus gets comfortable, they can end up staying in relationships that no longer work for them, simply because they're resistant to switching things up. If you're a Taurus, make sure you don't stay in your romantic comfort zone at the expense of your happiness.

When it comes to love, fixed fire sign Leo needs to shine in relationships — and they need their partners to be willing to meet them on their level when it comes to passion and creativity. They expect a lot from their partners, but they're willing to put in an equal amount of work to make them feel just as special. Although some fire signs have a reputation for coming in hot and leaving just as quickly, Leos are loyal due to their fixed quality. However, their stubbornness will come through if they feel they're being bossed around, so for some Leos, dating them means their way or the highway.

Fixed water sign Scorpio is known for being possessive and intense when it comes to relationships, and it can take a while for them to open up and let someone in. But once they do, they're faithful — and they have a zero-tolerance policy for loyalty from their partners, too. Scorpios are sensitive and emotional, so in order to get vulnerable with someone, they need to know that there's commitment. While Scorpios have a reputation for being volatile at times, you'll only see them wield their scorpion stinger if you break their trust or try to force them into a situation that makes them feel out of control.

Finally, for fixed air sign Aquarius, it's not just about how committed a partner will be to them — they need someone who is committed to their ideals and values. In fact, Aquarius can be hesitant about getting too emotionally involved with someone due to their need for independence, as their fixed-sign stubbornness causes them to struggle in making the compromises that some relationships require. However, if they find someone who will allow them to do their thing uninterrupted, it can work out. And even if the romantic aspect of the relationship ends, Aquarius will still be there for you.

Fixed zodiac signs may not be as good at taking charge as cardinal signs, or as go-with-the-flow as mutable signs, but when it comes to love and dating, they are undoubtedly dedicated and loyal partners.